Quebec’s public health institute said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 infections and new hospitalizations linked to the current wave of the pandemic may have peaked in the greater Montreal area.

The Institut national de sante publique du Quebec said in a report that half its simulations project that the number of new infections in the Montreal region has already peaked. It also said half its simulations project that the number of hospitalizations linked to those infections will peak in Montreal by Monday. The other simulations suggest peaks will be reached in the coming days or weeks.

“Given the very high community transmission, the situation remains fragile, even if a slowdown in the increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations may occur in the near future,” Marc Brisson, who heads the mathematical modelling team at Universite Laval that produced the projections, said in a news release.

Meanwhile, another Quebec government health-care research institute said it is unable to make projections about COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec after a change in testing policy.

The Institut national d’excellence en sante et services sociaux, which usually releases weekly projections related to hospitalizations, said it is no longer able to do so due to the underestimation of the number of COVID-19 cases in the province and uncertainty around the positivity rate of tests. On Jan. 4, Quebec said only people considered higher risk would be eligible for PCR testing.

Earlier Thursday, the Quebec reported 45 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 117 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The Health Department said 2,994 people were in hospital with COVID-19, after 443 people were admitted in the previous 24 hours and 326 patients were discharged.

It said 272 people are in intensive care, a rise of nine from the day before.

Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday evening in a Facebook post that elementary and high school students will head back to class on Monday as planned. Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference later today.

The premier said junior colleges and universities can also reopen but they will be given flexibility to adjust to in-person classes.

“It is very important for children to go back to school, to learn, to find their friends, to find a certain normalcy,” Legault wrote.

However, a union that represents teachers at English-language schools said it’s worried about a provincial government plan that could see parent volunteers supervise classes that are being taught by teachers isolating after COVID-19 exposures.

The province’s Education Department has asked school boards to prepare contingency plans to deal with the “very large” number of employees that it expects will have to isolate after COVID-19 exposures.

In a document sent to the boards, the department said they should begin looking for people – including parents – who could oversee classrooms being taught remotely by teachers who are isolating.

Heidi Yetman, the president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, called that part of the plan “disturbing,” saying that having untrained people come in and supervise a class would hurt the children’s education.

“We know that students should be in school and that it’s important,” she said in an interview Thursday. “We know that online learning is not ideal, but this is going to create an instability that goes beyond that.”

Yetman said she doesn’t think the government has done enough to ensure that teachers will be safe when school resumes.

