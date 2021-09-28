 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Quebec as number of new cases declines

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A paramedic stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital in Montreal, on Aug. 17.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 469 new cases of COVID-19 today and six deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The number of new cases is the lowest reported in a single day in the province since August.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 22, to 321, and 94 people are in intensive care, a decline of one from the day before.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department says there are 40 active COVID-19 cases in seniors residences, where six new cases were reported, and 47 active cases in long-term care facilities, a rise of one from the day before.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled to provide an update on Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination program this afternoon.

The province’s public health institute says 89.3 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

