Schools in four more southern Ontario public health units to reopen for in-class learning on Monday

Schools in four more public health units in southern Ontario will reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

The government says students will be able to return to physical classrooms in the Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Southwestern, and Middlesex-London public health units.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government made the decision based on recommendations from the province’s chief medical officer of health.

The announcement comes after the government allowed schools in seven other public health units to resume in-person learning this week.

Students in all other public health units in southern Ontario, including those in Toronto, Peel and Windsor, continue to learn online.

Students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on Jan. 11.

All students began their winter term online as part of a provincial lockdown and the government extended remote learning for many as Ontario continues to fight COVID-19.

Ontario will provide an update on COVID-19 modelling projections this afternoon.

The province says Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will present the update.

The new data comes two weeks after the province invoked a stay-at-home order in a bid to halt surging case spread.

The province’s chief medical officer of health says a provincewide lockdown, which started in late December, has contributed to a reduction in daily cases.

The last modelling update provided by the province earlier this month warned that rising virus case rates threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 2,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 700 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel Region, and 228 in York Region.

The province is reporting that 11,910 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update.

A total of 317,240 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

Ontario says it had previously misinterpreted data on the number of people who received both doses of the vaccine, leading to an incorrect doubling of that figure in earlier updates.

The province now says that 55,286 people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Ontario is pausing COVID-19 vaccinations of long-term care staff and essential caregivers so that it can focus on administering the shots to all nursing home residents amid a shortage of doses. Premier Doug Ford says the change of focus comes as the province deals with delays in deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with no shots expected to arrive this week. The Canadian Press

