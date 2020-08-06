COVID-19 in Ontario: Province reports fewer than 100 new cases for fourth straight day

Open this photo in gallery Health-care workers speak with patients at a COVID-19 assessment center in London, Ont., on March 17, 2020. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Ontario is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 across the province today, along with one new death.

It marks the fourth day in a row that the province’s new case load has come in under 100.

The number of resolved cases continues to outpace new ones, with provincial data showing 159 more classified as recovered in the past 24 hours.

Ontario has recorded 39,809 total cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,783 deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 15 of the province’s 34 public health units have not recorded any new cases, with 14 more reporting five or fewer.

She says Ontario processed more than 26,000 tests on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford says he stands by Ontario’s plan to get children back to school in September, even as parents and critics worry about the size of classes. The Canadian Press

