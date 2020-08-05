COVID-19 in Ontario: Province sees less than 100 new cases for third day in a row

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker administers a test at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

It’s the third consecutive day, and fifth time in the last week, that Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus.

There were 146 newly resolved cases and no new deaths.

That brings the province’s total up to 35,747 resolved out of 39,714 total cases.

The death toll stands at 2,782.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases, while 22 are reporting no new cases at all.

