Quebec’s public health director says new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations linked to the disease are on the rise in the province as the fall season begins.

Dr. Luc Boileau says it’s too early, however, to declare that the province has entered a new wave.

He says that in response to the rise in COVID-19 indicators, the province is making the influenza vaccine available earlier than usual so that vulnerable residents can be protected against both viruses.

Boileau says that starting Oct. 5, seniors and other at-risk residents can access the influenza vaccine for free at clinics and pharmacies and can obtain a shot at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccination.

He says COVID-19 transmission in schools has been “very weak” since students returned to class for the fall semester, adding that no more than 6,000 infections have so far been reported in schools.

The province’s public health research institute is projecting that new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations will continue to rise over the next two weeks.