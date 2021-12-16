A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks along Front Street in Toronto on Monday, November 1, 2021. Experts say Ontario needs to look at pivoting its COVID-19 response as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest Omicron COVID-19 updates from Canada, and around the world:

New modelling from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table warns the province could see 10,000 cases a day or more in just days as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus takes over. But the experts say a “circuit breaker” of stricter public health restrictions announced immediately could help avoid the worst.

Canada has recorded its 30,000th COVID-19 death since the pandemic began in early 2020, surpassing a grim milestone just as the country braces for a rise in infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Leicester City and Manchester United have postponed games as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to play havoc with the Premier League season.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy is less effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, though it is still active against the Delta.

England’s chief medical officer says the U.K. government may have to consider a tougher response to the wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country. The U.K. reported 78,610 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Dec. 16, 10:50 a.m. ET

‘Circuit breaker’ needed to blunt Omicron wave, Ontario modelling warns

These spiking new cases could overwhelm hospitals in January, the science table warns, without intervention now – even with uncertainty about the severity of the disease caused by the new variant.

“Waiting to take action means waiting until it is too late to take action,” said Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, head of the science table and dean of the University of Toronto’s public health school.

The numbers, released a day after the government of Premier Doug Ford announced accelerated booster shots and new capacity limits for large sports and theatre venues, say Omicron is spreading so quickly it will be Ontario’s dominant variant by the end of this week.

The variant is doubling in numbers every two to four days, and infects 6.1 more people on average per case than Delta, the science table says.

The modelling says a “circuit breaker” of restrictions would need to reduce social contacts by 50 per cent, while also aggressively rolling out booster doses of 250,000 shots a day.

– Jeff Gray

Canada surpasses grim milestone with over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Dec. 16, 10:50 a.m. ET

Canada surpasses grim milestone with over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths

Ontario reported nine more COVID-19 deaths Thursday morning, pushing Canada’s total just over 30,000 as Ottawa and some provinces tightened public health measures to stave threats posed by a more transmissible virus.

It took Canada nine months to reach 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in November 2020, but the toll doubled to 20,000 just two months later in January 2021 – a leap that occurred before enough vaccines had been administered to have an impact. The country surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in May.

Since then, experts say vaccines have significantly reduced the number of people dying from the virus daily, with some estimates suggesting between 75 per cent and 90 per cent fewer deaths in each age group, compared to what would normally be expected.

Dr. Tara Moriarty, a researcher at the University of Toronto, estimates vaccines “likely saved more than 476,000 lives in Canada to date.”

Roughly 40 per cent of Canada’s total COVID-19 fatalities have occurred since January and Moriarty said the vast majority of those 2021 deaths were among the unvaccinated.

– The Canadian Press

Dec. 16, 10:45 a.m. ET

Ontario reports 2,421 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,421 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths.

That’s the highest tally of daily new cases since mid-May.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 165 people are in intensive care units due to the virus – 11 more than the previous day.

– The Canadian Press

Manchester United’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday has been postponed as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to play havoc with the Premier League season.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Dec. 16, 10:30 a.m. ET

Leicester City, Manchester United games postponed as COVID-19 outbreaks grow among Premier League clubs

Leicester City’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday and Manchester United’s home clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday have been postponed as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to play havoc with the season.

Thursday’s announcements from the Premier League mean five games have been lost in the past week, although the league says it plans to continue with the current fixture schedule.

“While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible,” it said in a statement confirming the United postponement. “The health and well-being of all concerned remains our priority.”

– Reuters

Dec. 16, 9:40 a.m. ET

Regeneron says its COVID-19 therapy has lower potency against Omicron

The Omicron variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fuelling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Earlier this week, German researchers found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to the Omicron.

– Reuters

A woman wears a mask as she sits at St. Paul's Underground station, in London, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began.Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Dec. 16, 8:40 a.m. ET

Omicron latest: U.K. may have to consider tougher action against COVID-19

England’s chief medical officer says the U.K. government may have to consider a tougher response to the wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country if vaccines prove less effective than anticipated against the new omicron variant.

In testimony to a parliamentary committee Thursday, Professor Chris Whitty said scientists won’t fully understand how well vaccines work against Omicron until they’ve conducted clinical studies on patients infected with the variant. Data from those studies aren’t expected until the last week of December at the earliest.

Whitty’s comments came in response to questions about whether the government was considering more restrictions on personal and business interactions after the U.K. reported 78,610 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

– The Associated Press

Dec. 16, 6:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: A national booster-shot campaign is needed to beat Omicron – but by itself, it won’t be enough

The present is looking more and more like the past – namely the start of the pandemic, in early 2020.

And in many ways, this is a rerun of the first round against COVID-19. A rapidly spreading virus. A lot of unknowns, but alarming evidence piling up. Border measures and travel restrictions coming in, slowly and incompletely. Governments eyeing public health and public opinion, and hesitating.

But the fact that we’ve already lived through this movie is an opportunity. How so? We have the benefit of experience. We’ve learned. If we repeat what we got right before, and fix what we got wrong, we can rewrite the ending of this story.

We know so many things now that we didn’t know then. And we have tools that we previously lacked. The most important of these – though not the only one – is vaccines.

– The Editorial Board

The Alberta government plans to distribute free rapid tests to the public beginning on Friday.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Dec. 15, 9:40 p.m. ET

Provinces expand access to free COVID-19 rapid testing kits

With COVID-19 cases rising in many parts of the country and holidays around the corner, Alberta is among several provinces making rapid antigen testing kits available to the public. The government plans to distribute free rapid tests to the public beginning on Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney said the tests will be available at government sites and some pharmacies; people will be limited to a five-pack of tests every two weeks, as long as there is supply.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan have offered rapid testing kits free to the public. Soon, residents in Alberta and Quebec will have access to them from pharmacies. But in B.C., where some regions have seen an uptick of COVID-19 cases including Omicron infections, rapid antigen tests have only been distributed in selected sectors such as long-term care homes, correctional facilities and some businesses.

– Xiao Xu, James Keller and Claire Wilson

Dec. 15, 9:25 p.m. ET

Canada re-evaluating travel ban on 10 African countries

The federal government is reassessing its travel ban on 10 African countries, as one of Canada’s top doctors said he couldn’t explain the rationale for the measure and another said it should be re-examined.

For weeks, Canada has faced international condemnation for the ban it imposed on foreign nationals from 10 African countries and its requirement that COVID-19 tests be conducted in countries other than those nations. The federal government said the rules were justified because there was more spread of the Omicron variant in those countries, less reliable domestic surveillance and a higher test positivity rate among travellers arriving from those countries.

But on Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it couldn’t provide the test positivity data to back that up. The Globe and Mail asked for the data for all countries under the travel ban as well as from other countries, such as Britain, which is not under any additional travel restrictions despite declaring an Omicron-driven state of emergency.

– Marieke Walsh

