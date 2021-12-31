New Year’s Eve celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, include a campaign to urge teenagers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

In many places around the world, New Year’s Eve celebrations were muted or cancelled for the second straight year due to a surge of coronavirus infections. We’ve pulled together a detailed cross-Canada list of what’s happening for New Year’s Eve 2021, and what’s not.

The South African government said Thursday that data from its health department suggested that the country had passed its Omicron peak without a major spike in deaths.

Britain has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

Thousands of flights around the world were delayed or cancelled on Friday due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Dec. 31, 7:09 a.m.

South Africa says data showed country passed Omicron peak without a major spike in deaths

The South African government said Thursday that data from its health department suggested that the country had passed its Omicron peak without a major spike in deaths, offering cautious hope to other countries grappling with the variant.

“The speed with which the Omicron-driven fourth wave rose, peaked and then declined has been staggering,” said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. “Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in another two. This Omicron wave is over in the city of Tshwane. It was a flash flood more than a wave.” The rise in deaths over the period was small, and in the last week, officials said, “marginal.”

Some scientists were quick to forecast the same pattern elsewhere.

“We’ll be in for a tough January, as cases will keep going up and peak, and then fall fast,” said Ali Mokdad, a University of Washington epidemiologist who is a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientist. While cases will still overwhelm hospitals, he said, he expects that the proportion of hospitalized cases will be lower than in earlier waves.

– The New York Times

Dec. 30, 6:57 p.m. ET

What’s happening for New Year’s Eve 2021 (and what’s not) across Canada

Across the country, Canadians are shelving their New Year’s Eve plans amid record-breaking cases of COVID-19.

Provinces have continued to tighten restrictions as cases of the Omicron variant continue to surge amid the holiday season, affecting household gatherings, public events and more.

But the Governor-General says Canadians can still be hopeful as they ring in the new year. In her first New Year’s message since becoming Governor-General in July, Mary Simon said Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability despite a difficult year.

The Globe has rounded up the rules and regulations around private gatherings, fireworks, and restaurants, bars and nightclubs to help you plan your second pandemic New Year’s Eve.

– Globe staff

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon says she is taking inspiration on the eve of the new year from the resilience and compassion of Canadians. In her first New Year's message since being appointed viceregal, Simon also talks about the concept of 'ajuinnata' in Inuktitut and how to find meaning in action. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.