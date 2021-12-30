A man displays his COVID-19 rapid test kit after receiving it at a pharmacy in Montreal, Monday, December 20, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

With Omicron now swamping COVID-19 testing sites and forcing people to rely on at-home rapid tests, daily counts have become so unreliable that health officials are looking to other metrics for pandemic surveillance.

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing this evening as the province struggles with rapidly rising cases and hospitalizations.

Ontario has set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections, with 13,807 cases reported today. The numbers come as Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer, is set to make an announcement on the province’s pandemic response later today.

A new study out of Ontario suggests those infected with the Omicron variant are significantly less likely to face hospitalization or death compared with those who have the Delta variant.

11:06 a.m. ET

QMJHL extends holiday break until Jan. 14 due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has extended its holiday break until Jan. 14 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Eastern Canada.

The QMJHL said in a statement Thursday that it’s pushing back the end of its break to create a safe environment for players and staff, facilitate players’ return to school and allow them time to practice and work out.

The league was originally scheduled to resume play Jan. 7 after starting its break on Dec. 18.

The QMJHL says its regular season schedule will resume in the week of Jan. 17, with postponed games to be rescheduled at a later date.

The league said its updated COVID-19 protocols include a series of preventive testing before players and staff reconvene, and that additional measures will be announced in the upcoming days.

– The Canadian Press

10:48 a.m. ET

10:47 a.m. ET

10:46 a.m. ET

As COVID-19 cases rise, Ontario study suggests Omicron is less severe

As the Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases in several provinces, a new study out of Ontario suggests those infected with the variant are significantly less likely to face hospitalization or death compared with those who have the Delta variant.

In the study, Public Health Ontario compared Omicron cases with symptoms that emerged between Nov. 22 and Dec. 17 with Delta cases and found that, after adjusting for vaccination status and region, the risk of hospitalization or death was 54 per cent lower with Omicron.

The agency says Omicron appears to be the first dominant variant to show a decline in severity, but warns that due to its higher transmissibility, “the absolute number of hospitalizations and impact on the health-care system is likely to be significant, despite possible reduced severity.”

– The Canadian Press

8:42 a.m. ET

Phased restart ordered for B.C. schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

British Columbia is delaying the full return to in-class learning in January for most students as cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the extra week will give school staff time to implement enhanced safety measures. The Canadian Press

7:09 a.m. ET

Surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children raises new Omicron variant concerns

Within weeks, the Omicron variant has fuelled thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge.

The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58 per cent nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19 per cent for all age groups, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Fewer than 25 per cent of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Omicron cases are expected to surge even faster across the United States as schools reopen next week after the winter holiday, experts cautioned.

– The Associated Press

6:00 a.m. ET

Health officials look for new metrics amid unreliable COVID-19 case counts

For much of the pandemic, daily case counts have offered a steady, if imperfect, means of taking the virus’s measure.

But a surge in cases of the Omicron variant is now swamping COVID-19 testing sites and forcing people to rely on at-home rapid tests, the results of which are generally not added to official tallies. This has caused those daily counts to become so unreliable that health officials are looking to other metrics for pandemic surveillance.

The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table, Peter Juni, estimates that the province’s daily count is now capturing just one case out of every five to eight cases in the province.

“It’s absolutely impossible to understand the numbers we’re seeing right now compared with the numbers two weeks ago,” said Dr. Juni, who is also an epidemiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

– Patrick White

