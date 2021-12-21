Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Manitoba is implementing new restrictions on gatherings to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

In Manitoba, tighter public health restrictions on indoor gatherings and capacity for both vaccinated and unvaccinated have come into force.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas. Meanwhile, Scotland has cancelled public New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as restricting bars and restaurants to table service.

Quebec is reporting 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 today – the third day in a row that the province has reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, U.S. President Joe Biden is announcing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan. He plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

12:26 p.m. ET

UK’s Boris Johnson rules out new COVID-19 curbs before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

Britain has reported record levels of COVID-19 cases over the past week as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads, and hospitalisations are also rising.

Johnson held a more than two-hour meeting with his cabinet to discuss the latest COVID-19 data on Monday. Media reported several ministers had pushed back against the prospect of new curbs before Christmas, despite warnings from some scientists.

“We don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas,” Johnson said in a video posted on social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans for post-Christmas restrictions on large-scale events in Scotland, including the cancellation of public New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as restricting bars and restaurants to table service.

– Reuters

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

12:21 p.m. ET

Raptors add Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn to NBA’s COVID-19 protocol list

Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have been added to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors.

There are now five Raptors in league protocols.

Gary Trent Jr. was added to Toronto’s list on Monday, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Toronto was set to host Orlando on Monday night but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic.

Raptors players were limited to individual training sessions on Monday, with one player working with one coach at a time.

Toronto is scheduled to play in Chicago on Wednesday night.

– The Canadian Press

11:52 a.m. ET

Quebec reports 5,043 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to climb

Quebec is reporting 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 today and eight additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

It’s the third day in a row that the province has reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 18 from the day before, to 415, with 59 new admissions and 41 patients discharged. It says 88 people are in intensive care, an increase of six.

– The Canadian Press

11:30 a.m. ET

QMJHL pauses season until Jan. 7 due to rising COVID-19 infection rates in Eastern Canada

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has paused all activities until Jan. 7.

The league says the pause is necessary because of surging COVID-19 infection rates in Eastern Canada.

Players will report back to their clubs on Jan. 3.

The QMJHL says it’s working on updated protocols which will include preventive testing prior to the arrival of players and staff within the team environment.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

– The Canadian Press

10:48 a.m. ET

Ontario reports 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 3,453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 805 of the cases are in people who aren’t vaccinated and 148 people have an unknown vaccination status.

The new numbers are based on 49,285 completed tests.

There were 165 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 including 101 patients on ventilators.

The province says 81 per cent of the population aged five and older has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent has at least one shot.

– The Canadian Press

More health measures could be coming in British Columbia one day after restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 took effect.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

10:40 a.m. ET

Fast-moving Omicron variant prompts additional COVID-19 measures in B.C.: ministry

More health measures could be coming in British Columbia one day after restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 took effect.

Health Minister Adrian Dix, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to provide another update this afternoon on COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has reported 2,550 new cases between Friday and Sunday, pushing the total number of active infections to 5,435 — a leap of 2,486 cases in one week.

Restrictions that took effect yesterday limit the size of indoor personal gatherings, cap audience numbers in large venues and prohibit most New Year’s Eve parties amid growing concerns that patients with the Omicron variant could overwhelm hospitals.

Dix and Henry are also expected to announce changes to the province’s rapid testing policy.

– The Canadian Press

9:17 a.m. ET

EU sets binding nine-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule.

The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters the EU Commission was against additional requirements, and was assessing the measures.

The new rules will be binding on the 27 EU states from Feb. 1. The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members, but officials have said there is sufficient support for it.

Once the rule is effective, EU states will be obliged to let fully vaccinated travellers with a valid pass access their territory. However, as an exception justified by a deteriorating situation, they could still impose further requirements, such as negative tests or quarantines, as long as they are proportionate.

– Reuters

A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a commercial property for rent on Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

9:13 a.m. ET

Small businesses again struggling as surging COVID-19 cases prompt capacity limits

Surging COVID-19 cases brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant have put a damper on the “most wonderful time of year” for small business owners, as multiple provinces reinstate tough public health restrictions.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said that last month, the organization surveyed 4,514 small business owners and found 36 per cent were back to normal sales.

But now, with capacity limits in place, he says that “Any little glimmer of hope that many businesses saw at the end of this two-year tunnel are quickly being extinguished.”

– The Canadian Press

9:05 a.m. ET

Opinion: The best gift you can give this Christmas? Not infecting others with COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases soaring again, and new pandemic restrictions lurking, there is a strange sense of déjà vu in the air.

That’s dispiriting.

But Christmas 2021 has not been cancelled, nor should it be. Rather, we should downsize and embrace the mantra “small is beautiful.”

It’s all about risk mitigation at a personal and societal level.

We can eat, drink and be merry, but do it on a less grand (or grandiose) scale than in the past.

The goal should be to minimize contacts as much as possible. Keep your bubble small, to use oh-so-2020 language.

Go ahead and have a Christmas dinner, but keep it intimate. Having guests over? Then insist they be double- or triple-vaccinated.

– André Picard

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Thamhin refugee camp, Thailand October 25, 2021.IRC/Reuters

9:05 a.m. ET

Thailand reinstates mandatory COVID-19 quarantine over Omicron variant concerns

Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver from Tuesday due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The decision to halt Thailand’s “Test and Go” waiver means visitors will have to undergo hotel quarantine, which ranges between 7 to 10 days.

Meanwhile, a so-called “sandbox” programme, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location but allows them free movement outside of their accommodation, will also be suspended in all places except for the tourist resort island of Phuket.

The announcement came a day after Thailand reported the first case of local transmission of the Omicron variant.

– Reuters

8:20 a.m. ET

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron COVID-19 variant sweeps world

Countries across Europe were considering new curbs on movement on Tuesday as the fast-moving Omicron variant swept the world days before Christmas, throwing travel plans into chaos and unnerving financial markets.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.

Britain, Germany and Portugal were considering further measures. British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hard-hit hospitality industry who are demanding more government support, a government minister said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at all kinds of measures to keep Omicron under control.

“We reserve the possibility of further action but it’s a question of looking at that data and weighing that against the other consequences of further restrictions,” Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay told BBC radio on Tuesday when asked if further measures could be introduced before Christmas.

– Reuters

8:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: As an immunocompromised person, I worry Omicron will cut me off from society once again

As an immunocompromised person, the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t as effective for me as most people. And now that I’ve experienced a summer and fall of patio and backyard hangouts that have felt almost like prepandemic times, it’s hard to imagine going back to a more isolated life. But with winter here, I am worried that looking out for my safety means being left behind.

– Jacob Scheier

8:00 a.m. ET

New play Viaticum blurs the line between theatre and memorial service for a victim of COVID-19

Sue Trerise Adamson was not able to have a funeral for her husband, Joe, who died of complications from COVID-19 when they were on vacation in Portugal in April, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Restrictions in the weeks and months after his passing made it impossible. And so her grief clung to her. But earlier this month, surrounded by friends and family in a small theatre in Hamilton, Ms. Trerise Adamson was finally able to say goodbye in an event that blurred the line between theatre and memorial service. When it ended, she wept.

Sitting in the dark along with approximately 70 people – friends from her swim team, Joe’s tennis buddies, members of his faculty from McMaster University where he was a professor of English and comparative literature – Ms. Trerise Adamson watched Viaticum, a play inspired by her and her husband’s relationship and Joe’s death from a virus that has so far killed more than 30,000 Canadians.

“My sister was sitting behind me and we were both sobbing,” says Ms. Trerise Adamson, who lives in Dundas, Ont.

How we say goodbye to loved ones who have died from COVID-19 has been painfully complicated by pandemic restrictions, and as a result so too has the ways in which we process the inestimable grief of our loss. The play was the perfect way to honour her husband, Ms. Trerise Adamson says.

– Dave McGinn

City residents wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

7:05 a.m. ET

Biden to pledge 500 million free rapid COVID-19 tests for Americans in bid to counter spreading Omicron variant

With the Omicron variant on the march, President Joe Biden plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Biden is announcing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival and rapid spread of the Omicron variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists.

– The Associated Press

4:00 a.m. ET

COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, gatherings come into force in Manitoba

Tighter public health restrictions on gatherings and capacity for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Manitobans have come into force.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon has said the rules are necessary to try to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and prevent more pressure on overburdened hospitals.

Private indoor gatherings with vaccinated people are limited to household members plus 10 other people.

Gatherings that include anyone who is unvaccinated are limited to one household plus five guests.

Gyms, movie theatres and restaurants — where people have already been required to be vaccinated — are limited to half capacity.

Churches that require proof of vaccination will be limited to half capacity, while those that do not require vaccination status will be limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

The new rules are to be in place for three weeks until Jan. 11.

Manitoba joins Quebec and other provinces across Canada that have announced tougher restrictions on gatherings and capacity in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, British Columbia plans to announce new COVID-19 restrictions later today.

– The Canadian Press

