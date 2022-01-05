Transport Minister Omar Alghabra rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

Canada’s minister of transport is calling for an investigation into reports of maskless revelers on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight to Cancun, as the country battles soaring cases of COVID-19.

The Toronto Zoo is closing temporarily starting today as stricter public health measures meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant take effect in Ontario.

Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States, Canada and six other countries that will take effect Sunday and continue until Jan. 21.

Canadian businesses in a variety of sectors say they are starting to feel the staffing pinch from the Omicron variant, putting further pressure on employers that were already short of workers.

Omicron is driving a rapid rise in hospitalizations in much of Canada, prompting provinces to find ways to maintain staffing levels in health care systems already pushed to the brink.

7:55 a.m. ET

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19 but has no serious symptoms, an aide said Wednesday.

The aide, Pawel Szrot, said on Twitter that Duda was under medical observation but feels well.

Duda, 49, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot last month, Szrot said. The president got tested this week because of cases among employees in his office.

Duda previously tested positive in October, 2020, and was reported at the time not to have experienced significant illness.

7:54 a.m. ET

Toronto Zoo says it’s closing temporarily to protect animals, ensure staffing

The Toronto Zoo is closing temporarily starting today as stricter public health measures meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 take effect in Ontario.

While its outdoor portion could remain open under the new rules, the zoo says it is choosing to close to protect the health of staff, patrons and animals — particularly those vulnerable to COVID-19.

The organization says it wants to ensure critical staffing levels for animal care and infrastructure maintenance.

It says the temporary closure will allow it to redeploy and train employees for these key roles should COVID-19 cause staffing shortages.

Zoo staff will remain on site throughout the closure to care for the animals.

The zoo says the closure will last until at least Jan. 27, and those who have already purchased tickets can use them afterwards or request a refund.

- The Canadian Press

7:49 a.m. ET

Federal transport minister calls for probe into reported maskless party on recent Sunwing flight to Cancun

Canada’s minister of transport on Tuesday called for an investigation into reports of maskless revelers on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight to Cancun, as the country battles soaring cases of COVID-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter he had asked regulator Transport Canada to investigate media reports of passengers snapping selfies, drinking alcohol and congregating close together on the Dec. 30 flight from Montreal.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight,” Alghabra said.

“Transport Canada has been in contact with the airline concerning this flight,” the regulator said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding that the passengers could be fined up to $5,000 per offence if Transport Canada determines they were not complying with regulations.

- Reuters

6:41 a.m. ET

Hong Kong bans flights, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong authorities announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States, Canada and six other countries and held 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing Wednesday as the city attempted to stem an emerging omicron outbreak.

The two-week ban on passenger flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States will take effect Sunday and continue until Jan. 21.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also announced that restaurant dining will be forbidden after 6 p.m. for two weeks starting Friday. Game arcades, bars and beauty salons must also close during that period.

- The Associated Press

6:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: We have the tools to beat Omicron. Use them

Over the coming weeks and months, nearly every one of us is going to come into contact with Omicron. And millions of Canadians are going to become infected.

Many of the infected will have no symptoms, and most of the rest will have only mild symptoms – excellent news. But a small percentage will become seriously ill, and need to be hospitalized.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that figure was around 1 per cent. That may be a low risk for each individual, but for the country as a whole, the math will generate a tsunami. If, say, two million Canadians become infected over the course of a week, and 1 per cent are seriously ill, our hospitals will be swamped.

The grim equation is already starting to play out. On Tuesday, Ontario had 1,302 people in hospital – more than double the tally of a week earlier – and 266 in the ICU, up 42 per cent.

But there’s also good news – about Omicron’s severity, the effectiveness of public-health measures, and the power of vaccines.

- The Globe Editorial

5:00 a.m. ET

Businesses brace for staff shortages as Omicron keeps employees away from work

Canadian businesses in a variety of sectors say they are starting to feel the staffing pinch from the highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, putting further pressure on employers that were already short of workers.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Canada hit 35,618 on Tuesday, about 10 times what it was a month earlier. Even though hospitalizations have not risen as dramatically as in previous waves, people who catch the virus are expected to isolate themselves at home to limit spread.

The rising number of cases has led to staffing shortages in many industries, including essential retail. Gary Sands, vice-president of government relations at the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers, said his members reported a 20-per-cent shortage in employee hours over the holiday period, and he expects that number is increasing.

For stores that were already facing record job vacancies, the surge has made it challenging to stay open and maintain regular operating hours, especially in some communities that may rely on a single grocery store as their only source of food.

“We could face situations where a store has to shut down for operational reasons, and then you have a food security issue,” he said.

- Chris Hannay, Emma Graney and Susan Krashinsky Robertson

12:50 a.m. ET

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.

Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.

The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.

The ship returned to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning and passengers were being held onboard while they awaited testing.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.

- The Associated Press

January 4, 9:52 p.m. ET

B.C. schools must plan for the likelihood of massive staffing shortages due to COVID-19, province’s top doctor says

School administrators in British Columbia have been asked by provincial health officials to create contingency and safety plans if up to one third of staff are off sick at any given time.

B.C.’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, says that the fast spreading of the Omicron variant is forcing schools, businesses and the health-care sector to adapt given the high rate of transmission, the short incubation period and the increasing number of people who are getting ill.

“We need to anticipate that as many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill with COVID-19, and they may not be able to come to work. We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers,” she said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“Whether you’re a private company, a school, a front-line business or a health-care site, now is the time that we have to prepare.”

- Xiao Xu

January 4, 9:50 p.m. ET

Hospitalizations rising countrywide as Omicron threatens to overrun the health system

The Omicron variant is driving a rapid rise in hospitalizations in much of Canada, prompting provinces to find ways to maintain staffing levels in health care systems already pushed to the brink.

In Ontario, William Osler Health System, a hospital network in Peel Region, initiated a “Code Orange (Stage 2)” alert this week as it redeploys staff and prioritizes the most urgent cases to deal with a surge in patients and a shortage of personnel. British Columbia and Quebec have developed protocols that would allow asymptomatic health care workers to remain on the job should the public-health situations continue to deteriorate. Scheduled surgeries are again being postponed across the country to free up resources for COVID patients.

- Jeff Gray, Andrea Woo, Eric Andrew-Gee

January 4, 9:21 p.m. ET

COVID-19 outbreak at Bearskin Lake First Nation has local officials looking for help

A remote community in Northwestern Ontario is calling for military assistance after a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected close to half its residents, including vulnerable elders and children, while a region-wide lockdown restricting non-essential travel is now in effect.

Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin from Bearskin Lake First Nation said 186 cases have been confirmed so far in the community of more than 400 people, affecting approximately 55 households, including his own. He has been isolating since Monday when his adult son tested positive. His daughter previously tested positive and was sent to isolate at the community centre, which is now at capacity. Mr. Kamenawatamin’s tests have been negative so far.

Mr. Kamenawatamin said the community’s resources are close to breaking point as the already limited essential staff are among those getting infected. He declared a state of emergency on Dec. 28.

- Willow Fiddler and Ntawnis Piapot

