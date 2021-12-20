Francesca Paceri, a registered pharmacist technician, carefully fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

11:09 a.m. ET

Omicron variant is spreading faster than Delta and infecting the vaccinated, says WHO

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing for Geneva-based journalists, held at its new headquarters building.

“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.

– Reuters

10:43 a.m. ET

U.K. is set to bring in new COVID-19 restrictions after Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may introduce new restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after Christmas, the Times and other media reported on Monday.

Britain has reported record levels of COVID-19 cases over the past week, with officials and ministers warning that hospitalisations are also rising.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday had raised expectations new measures may be imminent, but media said ministers pushed back and that restrictions, lasting between 2 weeks and a month, were now more likely to be introduced after Christmas.

– Reuters

10:43 a.m. ET

Ontario reports 3,784 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 3,784 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths from the virus.

The new figures are based on 44,123 completed tests.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 865 of the new cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated and 138 people have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 164 patients in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 109 people on ventilators.

– The Canadian Press

Travelers walk with their luggage in the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant.Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press

9:37 a.m. ET

Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada over Omicron COVID-19 variant

Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from travelling, and from which returning travellers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning.

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine – including people who are vaccinated.

– The Associated Press

8:37 a.m. ET

Premier Blaine Higgs looks back and ahead on COVID-19 decisions in New Brunswick

The premier of New Brunswick says in hindsight his province should have maintained some COVID-19 restrictions through the Labour Day weekend, rather than lifting the public health measures at the end of July.

Blaine Higgs says the decision was based on the information he had at the time.

“We followed recommendations very closely through the pandemic, and based on the facts, and based on our ability to manage it. That led to our opening,” Higgs said recently in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press.

“We thought we were out of the woods. We get 70 per cent vaccination levels and we’re good,” Higgs said.

– The Canadian Press

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

8:16 a.m. ET

World Economic Forum postpones annual meeting due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 variant

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, putting off the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.

A month before world business and political leader were due to gather in the Swiss ski resort, its organizers said they had decided to postpone in light of continued uncertainty over Omicron, adding the event was now planned for “early summer.”

– Reuters

Rafael Nadal says he tested positive for the coronavirus after playing an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. Nadal said on Twitter the positive result came on a PCR test he took after arriving in Spain.Nick Wass/The Associated Press

8:07 a.m. ET

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard said Monday.

Nadal wrote on Twitter that the positive result came from a PCR test he took after arriving in Spain.

Nadal said he is enduring “unpleasant moments” but hopes to improve “little by little.” He is in isolation at home and everyone who has been in contact with him was informed of his positive result.

– The Associated Press

7:35 a.m. ET

Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be protective against Omicron variant

Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna’s “first line of defence against Omicron.”

The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was driven in part by how quickly the recently discovered variant is spreading. The company said it still plans to develop a vaccine to protect against Omicron and hopes to advance into clinical trials early next year.

Moderna’s shares were up about 6.5 per cent at $314.42 in premarket trade.

“What we have available right now is 1273,” Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, said in an interview. “It’s highly effective, and it’s extremely safe. I think it will protect people through the coming holiday period and through these winter months, when we’re going to see the most severe pressure of Omicron.”

– Reuters

A sign asking people to wear face coverings to curb the spread of coronavirus is displayed at London St Pancras International rail station, in London, the Eurostar hub to travel to European countries including France, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.Matt Dunham /The Associated Press

7:02 a.m. ET

European countries weigh Christmas restrictions as Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads through continent

Britain refused to rule out curbs on gatherings on Monday, a day after the Netherlands imposed a fourth lockdown prompted by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus and as other European countries considered putting a squeeze on Christmas.

Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States, doubling every two or three days in London and elsewhere and taking a heavy toll on financial markets which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

– Reuters

Richard Grant shows off tins of finished fruitcake as he takes them out of the oven at Grant's Bakery Inc., in Huntingdon, Quebec, December 10, 2021. Grant's Bakery a family bakery has been in continuous operation since 1945, will bake over 175,000 units of fruitcake during production which began in June and ends in December.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

7:00 a.m. ET

Family fruitcake business Grant’s Bakery is spreading joy after a year full of COVID-19 challenges

Grant’s Bakery, a Quebec fruitcake business, has been in continuous operation since 1945, but its 75th anniversary last year went by unnoticed because of COVID-19.

The bakery’s calling card is its fruitcake. Founder Henry Grant used an old family recipe when he first opened. But it wasn’t until 1980, when his grandson, Richard, took over that the fruitcake line was expanded.

Fruitcake season begins with the tasting and ordering of raisins and candied fruits in January; the production line runs from June to December. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the purchase of ingredients was already in place, however customer orders ended up being cancelled or greatly reduced. Service clubs are the main buyers of fruitcakes at Grant’s Bakery, and no one was holding fundraising events last year.

This year, the service clubs are back buying fruitcakes and grocery store orders are up. “We are on an upswing right now,” says Ruth Grant, fruitcake production planning manager. “It’s a long time coming.”

– Christinne Muschi

6:55 a.m. ET

Vaccine booster eligibility expands across Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in province

Ontarians 18 and older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine booster through the provincial portal this morning, as long as it has been at least three months since getting the second shot.

The province announced Wednesday that it was expanding eligibility in an effort to bolster defences against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Pharmacies were able to start offering the boosters to younger adults on Friday, but now Ontarians can make appointments through the province’s or a local public health unit’s website.

– The Canadian Press

6:00 a.m. ET

Northwestern Ontario scrambles to help the vulnerable as COVID-19 cases climb

Public-health officials and community agencies in Northwestern Ontario are bracing for an overwhelming holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

At least 35 positive cases have been identified in Kenora, Ont., since Thursday, Joe Barnes, executive director of Kenora Chiefs Advisory, said on Sunday. There are more than 80 confirmed cases in the entire Northwestern Health Unit district, which includes Kenora. It’s the biggest spike the district of about 20,000 people has seen since February when the health unit reported 95 cases.

Ontario reported 4,177 cases on Sunday, with the latest modelling indicating that could quickly go up to 10,000 daily cases.

While health and social-service agencies in the northwestern district are working together to mitigate the spread, there’s worry over how long they’ll be able to maintain their services. Kenora’s vulnerable, unhoused population is at high risk.

“The staff are working long hours,” Mr. Barnes said. “Are we going to have enough isolation spaces, especially within our First Nation communities where there’s overcrowded houses and housing shortages already?”

– Willow Fiddler

More from The Globe and Mail

How has Omicron changed Canada’s border and travel restrictions? The latest rules explained

Where do I book a COVID-19 booster or a vaccine appointment for my kids? Latest rules by province

Everything you need to know about rapid tests, and where to get your hands on them across the country.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has sparked global concern and prompted new travel restrictions. Here’s everything you need to know

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.