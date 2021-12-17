Canada is bringing back its requirement for Canadians and permanent residents who travel abroad for less than 72 hours to get a negative COVID-19 test before returning to Canada.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Here are the latest Omicron COVID-19 updates from Canada, and around the world:

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

Dec. 17, 12:05 a.m. ET

Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines less effective against Omicron variant: study

COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and China’s Sinopharm as well as Russia’s Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed.

The study – conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology, and the University of Washington, among others – compared the activity of some widely-used COVID-19 vaccines and treatments against Omicron and against the original virus strain first detected in China.

Vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and partner BioNTech retained activity against Omicron, but the antibody response was greatly reduced when compared with the original strain, the study found.

– Reuters

Dec. 17, 12:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: Vaccines, not lockdowns, are our only real way out of the Omicron wave

Back in March, 2020, when lockdowns seemed like a novel and quaint little experiment, it was reasonable to advise people to reduce their number of in-person contacts. Canadians actually largely heeded federal advice against non-essential travel, and restrictions to business operations were viewed as a patriotic contribution to the pandemic war effort. These sacrifices were sold as measures to give governments and health care systems time to prepare for a potential onslaught of critically-ill patients, and Canadians mostly complied with public-health directives.

We are in a different pandemic now. Not only because the public’s reverence for authority has been tested by several waves of the virus, but because of what we are learning about the Omicron variant.

– Robyn Urback

The federal government is lifting its widely criticized travel ban on 10 African countries. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the ban would be lifted effective Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Dec. 17, 11:40 a.m. ET

Canada lifts travel ban on 10 African countries, reimposes COVID-19 testing rule for short trips abroad

The federal government is lifting its widely criticized travel ban on 10 African countries and reimposing its requirement for Canadians taking short trips abroad to get a COVID-19 test before returning to Canada.

The 10-country travel ban was brought in when the Omicron variant was first identified but kept in place even after community spread started domestically.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the ban would be lifted effective Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

At the same time Canada is bringing back its requirement for Canadians and permanent residents who travel abroad for less than 72 hours to get a negative COVID-19 test before returning to Canada. That rule was dropped in November amid pushback from business, tourism, and travel groups.

– Marieke Walsh

Dec. 17, 11:40 a.m. ET

Omicron variant five times more likely to reinfect than Delta, study says

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study by Imperial College London showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities.

The results were based on U.K. Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

“We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalization attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta,” the study said, although it noted that data on hospitalizations remains very limited.

– Reuters

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Dec. 17, 7:30 a.m. ET

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine more likely to cause rare heart inflammation than Pfizer’s, study shows

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.

The study, in which almost 85 per cent of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis.

Earlier studies from Israel and the United States have indicated an increased risk of heart inflammation after inoculation with the mRNA-vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“Vaccination with mRNA-1273 (Moderna’s vaccine) was associated with a significantly increased risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis in the Danish population,” the study said.

However, the overall risk of getting heart inflammation from the vaccines, both of which are based on mRNA-technology, was low, according to the study, conducted by researchers from Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute.

– Reuters

Dec. 17, 7:10 a.m. ET

South Africa says vaccines, prior infection levels helping keep COVID-19 cases milder during Omicron driven wave

South Africa’s health minister said on Friday that the government believed that vaccines and high levels of prior COVID-19 infection were helping to keep disease milder in a wave driven by the Omicron variant.

There have been early anecdotal accounts suggesting that Omicron is causing less severe illness than previous variants in South Africa but scientists say it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

The country reported a record number of daily infections earlier this week.

South Africa has given 44 per cent of its adult population at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, more than many African countries but well short of the government’s year-end target. But among the over-50s vaccination coverage levels are over 60 per cent.

– Reuters

Rashaun Robinson, 11, receives his first vaccine as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic for children at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada December 10, 2021.NICK LACHANCE/Reuters

Dec. 17, 6:30 a.m. ET

Parents may want to consider shorter intervals between COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children, experts say

Parents of young children may want to consider shortening the recommended eight-week interval between the two doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in light of the arrival of the Omicron variant, medical experts say.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends children 5 to 11 receive their second dose at least eight weeks after the first. This is based on research showing that a longer interval results in more robust immune responses and higher vaccine effectiveness.

However, this research was based on data from the adult population, and NACI’s guidance was developed before the arrival of the Omicron variant, for which there is mounting evidence that it is more transmissible than Delta and potentially better able to spread among the vaccinated population.

– Andrea Woo

Dec. 17, 6:00 a.m. ET

Opinion: Omicron is super-infectious. To slow it, Canada needs a circuit breaker

Booster shots are necessary. Booster shots are not enough.

That was our message yesterday in this space. And if you don’t want to take our word for it, consider the analysis of Ontario’s science table, which released its latest pandemic modelling on Thursday.

Their grim conclusions as to the likely direction and scale of the rising wave apply to Canada as a whole – though the curve in most provinces may be a few days, or more, behind.

The modelling suggests that Ontario is on a path to a lot more infections, as many as 10,000 a day – in fact, the worst-case scenario is that the province could hit that level by next week. Omicron cases are doubling every 2.2 days.

Given how much more contagious Omicron is, and how many more infections it is already generating under the same circumstances as Delta, the only way hospital admission won’t shoot up soon is if Omicron turns out to be not just slightly less severe than Delta, but far less severe.

We can hope. But hope isn’t a strategy, particularly when mounting evidence is tilting in the other direction.

–The Editorial Board

