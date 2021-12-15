A staff member from the National Health Organization prepares a booster vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects Omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months.Panagiotis Balaskas/The Associated Press

Here are the latest Omicron COVID-19 updates from around the world:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 15, 2021.JULIEN WARNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 15, 8:05 a.m. ET

Omicron COVID-19 variant to be dominant variant by mid-January, says EU official

The head of the European Union’s executive branch said Wednesday that Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight Omicron with 66.6 per cent of the bloc’s population fully vaccinated.

The head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, Dr. Jenny Harries, said Omicron is displaying a staggering growth rate compared to previous variants.

“The difficulty is that the growth of this virus, it has a doubling time which is shortening, i.e. it’s doubling faster, growing faster,” Harries told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. “In most regions in the U.K., it is now under two days. When it started, we were estimating about four or five.”

– The Associated Press

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection. Tamara Lindstrom reports. Reuters

Dec. 15, 6:55 a.m. ET

Preliminary evidence indicates COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant, says WHO

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

“As a result of this, the overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high,” it said, echoing comments made by WHO officials at an online briefing on Tuesday.

– Reuters

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 ride bicycles along a street in the central business district in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. China on Tuesday detected its second case of the Omicron variant in a 67-year-old man who tested positive after more than two weeks of quarantine, according to official media.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Dec. 15, 5:00 a.m. ET

China reports second Omicron case as study suggests Sinovac may not protect without booster

Health authorities in China have detected two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past week, as a new study by researchers at Hong Kong University suggests the most widely-used vaccine in the country — Sinovac’s CoronaVac — may not offer sufficient protection against the new strain without a booster shot.

China has one of the world’s strictest quarantine regimes, and both cases — in the cities of Tianjin and Guangzhou — were detected while travellers were undergoing mandatory isolation and testing.

CoronaVac is the most widely used vaccine both in China and around the globe, approved for use in dozens of countries, according to Sinovac. More than 2.3 billion doses have been shipped worldwide, the company says, with over 1.9 billion delivered to patients. If the current two-dose regimen is found to be ineffective against Omicron, it could set back global vaccination efforts and delay a return to normal in many countries as they roll out millions of booster shots.

– James Griffiths

Governments are scrambling to respond to Omicron because data from other countries indicate it is more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated as well as vaccinated individuals with low immunity.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Dec. 14, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ottawa plans to tighten border rules again, as provinces respond to rising threat of COVID-19 variant Omicron

The federal government is readying new travel rules that could be announced as early as Wednesday, after Justin Trudeau met with the premiers to chart a response to the escalation in COVID-19 cases, increasingly driven by the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister held a call with his provincial and territorial counterparts to brief them on options Ottawa is weighing to make travel more difficult. He was also expected to urge premiers to ramp up their booster campaigns and consider tightening public-health restrictions.

At the same time, premiers are already readying their responses to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. These continue to be a patchwork of different masking, distancing and capacity rules, depending on the jurisdiction.

Governments are scrambling to respond to Omicron because data from other countries indicate it is more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated as well as vaccinated individuals with low immunity.

– Marieke Walsh, Laura Stone and James Keller

Dec. 14, 8:25 p.m. ET

Pfizer doses provide good protection against severe illness from Omicron, data show

Early data show that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron coronavirus variant but still provides relatively strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization from the variant, according to a major South African health insurer.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine seem to provide 33-per-cent protection against Omicron infection, compared to people with no vaccination, but the protection rises to 70 per cent in preventing hospitalization, the data suggest.

The report released on Tuesday by Discovery Health, the largest private health insurer in South Africa, is based on a review of more than 211,000 COVID-19 cases, including 78,000 cases since mid-November that are presumed to be Omicron, which has been dominant in South Africa for several weeks. The study has not been peer-reviewed.

– Geoffrey York

