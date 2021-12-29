People wearing face masks ride a tram in Lisbon, on Dec. 22. Despite vaccination rates that make other governments envious, Spain and Iberian neighbor Portugal are facing the hard truth that, with the new Omicron variant running rampant, these winter holidays won't be a time of unrestrained joy.Armando Franca/The Associated Press

Here are the latest COVID-19 and Omicron variant updates from Canada and around the world:

5:26p.m. ET

Manitoba reports 947 new COVID-19 cases, a pandemic high

Manitoba reported another record for daily COVID-19 cases with 947 new infections, but the province’s chief medical officer of health cautioned the figure was skewed due to delays in testing.

Dr. Brent Roussin said Wednesday there was a backlog of about 10,700 tests that haven’t yet been screened for COVID-19.

“The numbers we report are definitely an underestimate of the amount of transmission we’re seeing right now,” he said.

- The Canadian Press

4:00p.m. ET

World junior hockey championship cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

The world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., has been cancelled according to multiple reports.

Reporter Chris Peters of the Daily Faceoff first reported that the International Ice Hockey Federation scrapped the tournament after three days of competition after players on multiple teams returned positive COVID-19 tests.

On Tuesday, the U.S. team forfeited its game against Switzerland after two players tested positive for COVID-19. This morning, team Czechia was placed in quarantine.

- The Canadian Press

2:31 p.m. ET

Yukon reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, but government says active infections unchanged

The latest count of COVID-19 cases in Yukon shows 27 new cases since Christmas Eve, a jump of 20 cases, but the total of active infections remains unchanged at 49.

A news release from the Yukon government says nearly 25,500 tests for COVID-19 have been done on just over 17,000 patients across the territory, producing almost 16,000 negative results.

Those numbers do not include private testing and the statement says 102 results were pending.

1:57 p.m. ET

Spurred by Omicron, Europe is setting infection records every day

Like the United States, which recorded a new high in daily cases Tuesday, European nations are struggling against an onslaught of infections from a virus that shows no sign of going away.

The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that it was not just patients that were stressing the system, but health care workers falling ill and needing to isolate.

– New York Times

1:46 p.m. ET

U.K. records new record number of COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom reported 183,037 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record and over 53,000 more than the previous highest figure registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed.

The rise, sparked by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, also coincides with an increase in the number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for coronavirus.

- Reuters

1:14 p.m. ET

Nunavut extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge in the territory

Nunavut is extending its “circuit-breaker” lockdown as a rise in COVID-19 infections pushes the territory’s health-care system to a breaking point.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says it now has 74 cases in eight communities after having zero cases on Dec. 21.

12:43 p.m. ET

Ontario opposition leaders call for clarity on back-to-school amid Omicron spread

Critics are calling on the Ontario government to provide clarity on the planned return to school next week amid record-high COVID-19 infections.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the government should have used the holiday period to make schools safer with plans for regular testing, better masks and improved ventilation.

11:50 a.m. ET

Quebec reports a record 13,149 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec continues to break records in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are reporting 13,149 new infections today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

They say COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 102 compared with the prior day, to 804, after 179 people entered hospital and 77 were discharged. There are 122 people in intensive care, a rise of seven patients.

Health-care unions are denouncing the government’s plan to permit some asymptomatic staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 to stay on the job.

11:41 a.m. ET

B.C. Teachers Federation wants delay of school restart as COVID-19 cases surge

The British Columbia Teachers Federation says thousands of students are still unvaccinated and many teachers and support staff haven’t received vaccine booster shots, so school districts and the B.C. government must “step up” to protect everyone in the public school system. The union wants the province to delay the start of the winter term in public schools.

An empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardJONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

