COVID-19 measures might have led to decline in other infectious illnesses

Tough measures against coronavirus disease appear to have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses.

Latest data show a steep drop in reported cases of diseases such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections began in March.

While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop, the numbers are nevertheless stark.

Story continues below advertisement

For example, flu levels across Canada dipped to their lowest seasonal levels in nine years – and have stayed there at least through much of August.

Similarly, reported cases of chlamydia in Ontario fell 50 per cent between March and June compared to the same months last year.

One expert says it’s clear anti-COVID measures have had a positive impact on other communicable diseases.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.