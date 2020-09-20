 Skip to main content
Canada

COVID-19 measures might have led to decline in other infectious illnesses

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Tough measures against coronavirus disease appear to have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses.

Latest data show a steep drop in reported cases of diseases such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections began in March.

While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop, the numbers are nevertheless stark.

For example, flu levels across Canada dipped to their lowest seasonal levels in nine years – and have stayed there at least through much of August.

Similarly, reported cases of chlamydia in Ontario fell 50 per cent between March and June compared to the same months last year.

One expert says it’s clear anti-COVID measures have had a positive impact on other communicable diseases.

