COVID-19 news in Canada: Ontario science table urges vaccine focus on COVID-19 hot spots

Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table is encouraging a shift in the province’s vaccine strategy, saying allocating shots based on transmission rate rather than age group would considerably reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The group of scientific experts and health system leaders says focusing on hot spot neighbourhoods where COVID-19 infection rates are highest and residents are less likely to be able to work from home would reduce hospitalizations by 14 per cent and deaths by 11 per cent.

The table says the current approach, which has largely focused on vaccinating people based on age, health condition or status as a resident of a congregate care setting, has left some of those most at risk least likely to receive a shot.

The table’s analysis shows residents of neighbourhoods with the lowest risk of COVID-19 are 1.5 times more likely to have received at least one shot.

To quell the virus, the table says the province could move to a hot spot-accelerated vaccination strategy, where half of Ontario’s shots are allocated to 74 neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 incidence levels.

It says the remaining half could be equally distributed across the province, but noted there could be additional benefits if Ontario further prioritized workers in warehouses, factories and other facilities with large numbers of outbreaks.

Ontario reports 4,094 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario is reporting 4,094 new cases of CoVID-19 Saturday along with 24 new virus-related deaths.

Saturday’s figures mark a drop from the 4,505 reported the day before, but an uptick from the 3,682 new cases on Thursday.

The province’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 7,887.

The province says the number of people hospitalized because of the virus sits at 2,277, down 10 from Friday.

Figures show 833 of those patients are in intensive care, with 600 on ventilators.

Ontario’s numbers are based on 52,160 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

Quebec reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases; Montreal religious gathering attended by more than 300 people

Quebec is reporting 1,106 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 13 additional deaths linked to the disease, including three within the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by 22 from the day before and now stands at 662, while the number of people in intensive care rose by nine to 181.

Public health authorities say 83,628 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, for a total of 2,763,535 since the launch of the provincial immunization drive.

Meanwhile, Montreal police say they found around 350 people gathered at a synagogue in the city’s Outremont borough on Friday evening.

Police say no tickets were issued, but a report was filed with the prosecution service, who will decide whether any charges will be laid.

Police say they met with one of the leaders of the synagogue to inform him about Quebec’s COVID-19 regulations, which forbid religious gatherings of more than 25 people.

Quebec has reported 343,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,869 deaths associated with the disease since the onset of the pandemic.

Halifax police fine 22 people for party

Police in Halifax say they broke up a party Friday night and ticketed 22 people for failing to comply with public health orders.

Halifax Regional Police issued a release this morning saying they were called to a “large social gathering” near Dalhousie University at about 1 a.m.

Police say the number of people at the house exceeded the limit allowed under current pandemic-related health orders.

The release says officers issued 22 summary offence tickets, each carrying a fine of $1,000.

Earlier this week, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced a month-long lockdown for Halifax and surrounding communities beginning Friday morning.

The restrictions limit outdoor and indoor gatherings to five people and prohibit large gatherings, including social events, festivals, sports and wedding receptions.