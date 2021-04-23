 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

COVID-19 news in Canada: Toronto, Peel Region could begin workplace closures today to control COVID-19 outbreaks

The Canadian Press
Toronto and Peel Region could begin to order the temporary closure of some businesses today to control workplace COVID-19 outbreaks.

The orders from the top doctors in both regions were expected to come into effect today, a measure they both said was designed to protect tens of thousands of essential workers from the virus.

Both regions said the orders would close businesses with recent outbreaks of five or more linked cases in the past two weeks.

The shutdowns will last for 10 days and workers will have to self-isolate during that time.

Peel Region says it will post the names of the businesses closed under the order.

Public health experts and labour groups have called on the province to narrow the list of essential businesses permitted to remain open as virus cases surge.

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calls for all Saskatoon schools to move to online learning

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for all schools in Saskatoon and area to move to online learning until it is safe for students and teachers to return to the classroom.

President Patrick Maze says the situation in Saskatoon is “perilous” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

There are currently 472 active COVID-19 cases in the city, and 560 total variants of concern identified in the region.

Maze’s call comes on the same day Saskatoon Public Schools announced that Nutana Collegiate is moving to remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak, including two variants of concern.

Alberta records its first case of B.1.617 variant

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw speaks during a news conference in Edmonton, on March 20, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta has recorded its first case of a new COVID-19 variant that is wreaking havoc in India.

The province has confirmed a case of the B.1.617 variant first associated with Denmark and also found in California.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it was brought to Alberta by an interprovincial traveller.

Alberta reported another 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total active case count to 19,182, and six more people have died.

Alberta introduces bill to give legal protection to health workers facing lawsuits over COVID-19

Alberta has introduced a bill that would give legal protection to health workers, including long-term care-home operators, facing lawsuits over COVID-19.

The United Conservatives say the legislation would prevent lawsuits unless it is for gross negligence – which is harder to prove.

The proposed law would be retroactive to March 1st, 2020, around the time the pandemic started in Canada.

The Opposition NDP says there have been appalling outbreaks at care facilities and suggests Premier Jason Kenney is taking fundamental fairness away from grieving families.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has explained why the National Advisory Committee on Immunization abruptly cancelled an expected announcement on Tuesday about its updated recommendations for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Tam says the committee received some new data about the impact of COVID-19 variants of concern, and not because of any new information about the risk of blood clots that may be linked to the vaccine. The Canadian Press

