COVID-19 news today: Accelerated second vaccine dose eligibility expands across Ontario

Open this photo in gallery People receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ontario Food Terminal, in Toronto, on May 11, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

More Ontarians become eligible for an earlier second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Starting this morning at 8 a.m., those who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 can book or reschedule their second dose at a shortened interval.

People in Delta variant hot spots who received first shots on or before May 30 can move up their second shots on Wednesday.

Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham are considered hot spots for the more infectious variant.

The province says that starting sometime next week, it plans to allow all adults who received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s product to book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot.

As of last week, the province allowed people who received a first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to book their second shot earlier.

Canada set to receive 5.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Canada is set to receive more than five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the coming week.

Around 2.4 million are expected to come from Pfizer and BioNTech, though that shipment isn’t slated to land until mid-week and has prompted some jurisdictions to temporarily pause walk-in appointments or make use of other vaccines due to the brief delay.

Another 2.8 million will come from Moderna, for a total of 5.2 million shots expected this week.

The federal government says about nine million doses came into the country last week as Canada officially immunized more than 20 per cent of eligible residents with two shots of vaccine.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has said Canada is on track to receive more than 50 million doses by the end of June, thanks in part to Moderna’s decision to ship about five million shots ahead of schedule.

She said Ottawa is on pace to take delivery of more than 68 million jabs by the end of July.

Three more Quebec regions move into green level of province’s COVID-19 response plan today

Three more regions in Quebec are moving into the green, or least restrictive, level of the province’s COVID-19 response plan as of today.

The regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec will join much of the rest of the province in attaining the coveted level that allows for further easing of public health measures.

The zone change will relax restrictions including limits on gatherings in homes, which can host up to 10 people from three different addresses. In yellow zones, only two families are permitted.

The changes come as Quebec continues its downward trajectory of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers generally on the decline since mid-April when daily counts routinely topped 1,500.

Meanwhile, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is encouraging Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19 to get their proof of vaccination if they haven’t done so already.

In a tweet Sunday, Dube posted a link to the provincial government’s website where vaccination validation can be obtained.

Saskatchewan to lift all public health measures in province on July 11

Saskatchewan has become the second province behind Alberta to set a date for lifting all remaining public health measures meant to protect against COVID-19.

As of July 11th, all public health measures will end in Saskatchewan, including the province-wide mandatory masking order, as well as all capacity limits on events and gatherings.

Premier Scott Moe says the province can move to Step 3 of its pandemic reopening plan because Saskatchewan is so close to reaching the vaccination thresholds needed for a full re-opening.

As of yesterday, 70 per cent of residents over the age of 18 and 69 per cent of those over 12 have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that all COVID-19 health restrictions in that province would be lifted on July 1st.

