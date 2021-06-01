COVID-19 news today: Alberta hair salons, restaurant patios to reopen as some restrictions ease

Open this photo in gallery The National pub's patio, in Calgary, on May 10, 2021. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Albertans can book appointments at barber shops, hair salons and other personal wellness services starting today.

Outdoor public gatherings will double to 10 people from five, and restaurants can resume patio service.

Retail shops can now have 15 per cent maximum customer capacity.

Indoor social gatherings remain banned.

The changes, which were announced last week by Premier Jason Kenney, are linked to more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and hospitalization numbers dropping.

The next phase of reopening could come as early as June 10 when entertainment venues like movie theatres and casinos will be able to reopen their doors.

That phase is tied to vaccination and hospitalization rates that have already been reached, but the government is waiting two weeks for recent first-dose immunizations to take effect.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirms 12 youth given wrong vaccine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s unfortunate that a dozen youth recently received the wrong COVID-19 vaccine, though it’s not believed they will suffer any clinical harm from the Moderna shot.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed that 12 young people mistakenly received doses of Moderna rather than the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in those between 12 and 17 in Canada.

It says the people who administered the shots recognized their error and disclosed it to the clients and their families, and additional education and processes are now in place to help make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Henry says she expects the Moderna vaccine will soon be approved for minors, but that’s not an excuse for the errors.

British Columbia announced plans to drop the amount of time between receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from 16 weeks to eight. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a steady supply of vaccines has allowed for this move. The Canadian Press

