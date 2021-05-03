 Skip to main content
Canada

COVID-19 news today: Alberta pastor accused of violating public-health orders heads to trial

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Supporters rally outside a courthouse in Edmonton as Pastor James Coates appeals his bail conditions on March 4, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The trial of an Alberta pastor accused of not following public health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 is to begin today.

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church spent a month in jail for violating a bail condition not to hold church services that officials have said ignored measures on capacity limits, physical distancing and masking.

He was released March 22 after pleading guilty and was fined $1,500.

The pastor and the Edmonton-area church still face one charge of violating Alberta’s Public Health Act.

Is my area going back into COVID-19 lockdown? A guide to restrictions across Canada

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney denounces ‘unhinged’ anti-lockdown protesters

Lawyers for Coates have said they will argue that the provincial government needs to be held accountable for COVID-19 rules that the lawyers say infringe on the constitutional right to freedom of religion and peaceful assembly.

Alberta Health Services has said GraceLife and its pastor continued to hold services exceeding capacity despite the charges and multiple warnings.

The church was shut down and fenced off by health officers in early April.

