COVID-19 news today: Alberta to lift many public health restrictions as part of reopening plan

Open this photo in gallery The National pub's patio on 17th Avenue, in Calgary, on May 10, 2021. Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios as Alberta lifts many COVID-19 public health restrictions today as part of a three-stage reopening plan. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Many of Alberta’s COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted today as part of a three-stage plan to reopen by summer.

The province is entering the second stage, which required 60 per cent of those 12 and older to have had at least one vaccine shot and fewer than 500 infected patients in hospitals.

Officials say 67 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose.

Entertainment venues, including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity.

Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people.

There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports.

Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events, and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

Masking and distancing requirements are still in place.

The final phase, which would lift a ban on indoor gatherings, is to occur once 70 per cent of eligible recipients have had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalization rates continue to decline.

It would still include isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing – care settings.

Ontario to release new COVID-19 projections today ahead of economic reopening

Ontario is to release new COVID-19 projections today on the eve of its economic reopening.

New modelling will be presented at the afternoon pandemic update with the province’s top doctor.

Those numbers will come as the province prepares to enter the first step of its reopening plan on Friday, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining.

New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks and the province is moving ahead with the first step of its reopening plan a few days early.

More restrictions will loosen after 21 days if pandemic indicators improve and more people get vaccinated.

Despite positive trends, officials say they’re monitoring the spread of a more infectious virus variant.

Manitoba to lay out reopening plans as COVID-19 continues to pressure hospitals

The Manitoba government will be laying out the province’s reopening plans today as health officials say hospital capacity remains strained by a high number of COVID-19 patients.

Premier Brian Pallister has previously indicated that the plans could be linked to vaccination rates, similar to those in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

It comes a day after Pallister announced a lottery for all people who have received two doses as a way to boost vaccination rates.

Manitoba will also be slightly loosening public health orders Saturday to allow for outdoor gatherings, but restrictions on businesses will remain in place.

Manitoba has been under tight public health orders since a delayed third wave brought a significant surge in COVID-19 infections last month.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, has said that Manitoba is not able to open everything at once given the ongoing demands on the health-care system.

