COVID-19 news today: All adults in Ontario now eligible to book vaccine appointments

Open this photo in gallery People receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ontario Food Terminal, in Toronto, on May 11, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units’ booking systems.

People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Eligibility opens at 8 a.m.

The provincial government is expanding eligibility ahead of schedule after expected doses arrived early.

Mayors in large Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities have called for more vaccines to keep up with an expected surge in demand for appointments today.

Legault scheduled to announce Quebec’s reopening plan today

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to announce the province’s reopening plan today.

Earlier this month, Legault said he was impressed with Saskatchewan’s “Re-Opening Roadmap” and asked Health Minister Christian Dube to develop a similar plan.

Saskatchewan’s three-step plans calls for a gradual reopening with various restrictions lifted after 70 per cent of people above certain age thresholds are vaccinated. It lifts most restrictions three weeks after 70 per cent of all adults in the province receive their first vaccines doses.

Quebec has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of all adults in the province by the June 24 Fete nationale holiday. So far, 49 per cent of Quebec adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has said she wants bars and restaurants to be able to open patios in early June.

The reopening plan comes one day after Quebec reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of daily new cases reported in the province since September.

B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that’s lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24, when the province’s emergency order is set to expire.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said a $120-million tourism support fund in the budget was based on projections of recovery in the industry.

Eligible tourism-related businesses may also apply to B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery grand program for small and medium-sized businesses.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as more Canadians receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, they can look forward to a summer of small outdoor gatherings such as barbecues, camping and picnics. She says in the fall, as more receive their second dose, Canadians can expect a return to indoor work, recreational activities and get-togethers. The Canadian Press

