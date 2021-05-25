COVID-19 news today: B.C. set to lay out restart road map as cases slow, vaccinations increase

Open this photo in gallery A sign indicating face coverings are required is taped on the front door of a business in Vancouver, on April 9, 2021. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A plan to be announced today will start to get life and the economy back to normal in British Columbia with the methodical lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions.

Premier John Horgan said last week the restart will set the course for a future direction as COVID-19 cases decline and more people receive vaccinations, but it will take time to reach the final destination.

The province had been entering Phase 3 of its restart plan when case counts climbed to new highs in March, forcing a stop of indoor dining, adult group fitness and non-essential travel outside health authorities, while health officials also backtracked on allowing in-person religious services.

Horgan said the plans involve the gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July the province will be in a much better place.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the restart plan will take a measured approach as opposed to an immediate, full-scale reopening.

Walt Judas, B.C.’s Tourism Industry Association chief executive officer, says the non-essential travel restrictions were deeply felt by tourism operators who saw fishing, golfing and weekend getaway ventures dry up.

Quebec opens vaccine booking system to teens aged 12 and older

All Quebeckers aged 12 and up can now book a COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s online portal.

While some kids between the ages of 12 and 17 were able to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics over the weekend, as of today they’re able to make appointments through the online booking system.

Health Minister Christian Dube said last week that teens will also be able to get vaccinated through their schools on the weeks of June 7 and 14.

Those who consent will either be shuttled to vaccine centres or given shots at mobile clinics at their schools, depending on the region.

Dube has said the province wants to make sure all kids and teens get a first shot by June 23 and are fully vaccinated around the time school resumes in the fall.

Kids 14 and up can decide on their own whether to get the shot, but those who are 12 and 13 will need consent from their parents.

Some COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in Yukon today

Restrictions put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are set to lift in Yukon today, paving the way for crowds to gather both in and outdoors.

Starting today, those who are fully vaccinated won’t need to isolate for two weeks when they travel to the territory, social bubbles will increase to 20 people, bars and restaurants can return to full capacity, and weddings, funerals and religious services can increase to 200 people with physical distancing measures in place.

Those who travel to the territory but aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley says Yukon has made “great progress” with its vaccination effort.

The territory says in a statement that Yukon leads the country in vaccinations for adults, noting youth aged 12 to 17 will be able to start getting their shots on May 31.

The territory aims to have youth fully vaccinated by mid-July.

Ontario residents who received first AstraZeneca shot in mid-March can book second dose

Ontario residents who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March will be able to book their second shot this week as the province seeks to use up its stockpile before it expires.

The province’s top doctor said last week that those who got their first jab of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19 during a pilot project at some pharmacies and doctors’ offices will be prioritized for the second dose.

Though the recommended interval between shots is at least 12 weeks, the second injection is being offered to that group after 10 weeks in order to make use of 45,000 doses set to expire in roughly a week.

Another 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca are due to expire next month.

The province currently has more than 300,000 doses in stock.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, has said the shorter interval is safe and provides strong protection against COVID-19.

