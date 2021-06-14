COVID-19 news today: B.C. to announce next steps in reopening plan as vaccines take hold

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan will hold a news conference later today to announce the next steps in B.C.’s plan to safely restart the province. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia seems poised to relax public health measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 today as it seeks to have the province fully reopened soon after Labour Day.

Premier John Horgan, a slew of his cabinet ministers and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a news conference to announce the next steps in B.C.’s plan to safely restart the province.

Horgan announced a four-step plan last month he says could allow residents to attend live concerts, watch indoor sports events and leave their masks off by September 7.

Last month’s reopening efforts started with relaxed restrictions on gatherings, sports events and both indoor and outdoor dining.

Step 2 of the plan indicates today’s announcement could signal the lifting of provincewide travel restrictions, the return of high-intensity indoor fitness classes and the extension of liquor service hours to midnight.

Horgan has previously said that B.C.’s strong immunization rate is bringing the province back to normal, but the extent of reopening will depend on COVID-19 case data.

Quebec lowers pandemic alert for some regions, including Montreal and Quebec City

Quebec is once again easing COVID-19-related restrictions in some parts of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City.

As of this morning, all the regions that were previously classified as orange zones on the province’s pandemic alert system have been downgraded to yellow.

Those include Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Monteregie to the south of Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudiere, Estrie, Outaouais and parts of Bas-St-Laurent.

The change means people from two different households can gather indoors, outdoor team sports can resume and more people can attend weddings, funerals and religious services.

Quebec has reported fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases a day for more than a week, and hospitalizations have been falling steadily in recent weeks.

Premier Francois Legault says the province may relax public health measures further in the coming days, but any changes need to be implemented gradually to avoid another bump in cases.

More Ontarians now eligible for earlier second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More Ontarians will be able to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Those who received a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now book their second shot after eight weeks.

The Ontario government had previously set a minimum wait time of 12 weeks for people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca.

They can choose whether to get a second dose of AstraZeneca, or switch to an mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

People who live in regions where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and who received their first shot on or before May 9 can also now make an appointment for their second dose.

The strategy is focused on Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Ontario’s staged reopening started Friday with patios busy with diners enjoying eating together but with extra space between tables. Restaurants say they hope this is the start of continued reopening for the province. The Globe and Mail

