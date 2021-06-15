 Skip to main content
COVID-19 news today: Canada in WTO talks on possibly waiving vaccine patents

The Canadian Press
The World Trade Organization is in talks about the possibility of temporarily waiving intellectual property rights around COVID-19 vaccines.

Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is no single “silver bullet” to suddenly result in vaccines being available around the world.

Speaking in Brussels following a Canada-EU with European leaders, Trudeau says the issue of COVID-19 vaccine patents is complex, but the global goal is to get everyone around the world safely vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The World Trade Organization is in talks about the possibility of temporarily waiving intellectual property rights around vaccines. Those backing the move say doing so would make it easier for developing countries to import the expertise, equipment and ingredients necessary to make their own COVID-19 vaccines.

European leaders have presented another alternative to the idea from Africa and India. They believe a better solution is compulsory licensing, which is when a government OKs someone else making a patent-protected product without the owner’s permission.

The Canadian government has confirmed it’s in on the WTO talks around waiving vaccine patents, but after being asked repeatedly, Trudeau has yet to say what Canada’s position is on the matter.

Trudeau to visit Pfizer plant on final day of international trip

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending the last day of his first international trip in more than a year visiting a plant that played a pivotal role in Canada’s early rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He will visit the manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium, which produced Canada’s supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine until the United States started shipping doses early last month.

Canada faced some bumps in its vaccination campaign earlier this year when a slowdown at the production plant in Belgium disrupted delivery plans.

This week alone, Canada is set to receive 2.4 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which has been consistently delivering large weekly shipments since mid-March.

Trudeau is also set to hold a news conference with European leaders following a Canada-EU summit the previous day, where they were set to talk about trade, climate change and critical minerals.

Later Tuesday, Trudeau will fly back to Canada, where his office says he will begin a 14-day quarantine, first in an Ottawa hotel until he receives a negative COVID-19 test result.

Trudeau spent the past few days also attending summits for NATO allies and G7 leaders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has already spent millions to let international organizations buy their own shots and other pandemic aide. The Canadian Press

