COVID-19 news today: Canada Post temporarily closes Mississauga, Ont., facility due to outbreak

Canada Post says about 80 of its employees have been ordered home from a facility in Mississauga, Ont., due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency says that Peel Public Health has directed the afternoon shift at the Toronto Exchange Office to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Toronto Exchange Office is located within Canada Post’s Gateway West facility near Pearson International Airport.

Canada Post says the office is where inbound international mail items arrive for review and clearance by the Canadian Border Service Agency.

The agency says it’s making contingency plans to minimize the impact on customers.

Impacted employees who were not scheduled to work Wednesday were also contacted with instructions to self-isolate.

Ontario’s auditor-general to release special report on long-term care response

Ontario’s auditor-general will release a report today on the province’s COVID-19-ravaged nursing homes.

The special report by Bonnie Lysyk is scheduled to be tabled in the legislature mid-morning.

Lysyk will then speak to her findings and answer questions.

COVID-19 hit Ontario’s long-term care homes with brutal and lethal effect last spring.

In all, at least 3,756 residents have died, as did 11 staff.

At one point, the military had to go in to help at the worst-hit homes.

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog to release pandemic insolvency report today

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report today on the impact of the pandemic on insolvencies across the province.

The Financial Accountability Office says it conducted the study at the request of an Ontario legislative committee.

The Ontario government has introduced a series of measures to help small businesses survive several rounds of lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its 2021 budget, the government offered a second round of grants – ranging between $10,000 and $20,000 – to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The province says it has set aside $1.7-billion for the program.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has said the pandemic has caused the closure of thousands of businesses and advocated for further changes to keep retailers afloat.

