COVID-19 news today: Canada’s vaccine pace outstripping much of the world but still lags on second doses

Canada is expected to move ahead of the United States today in at least one of the markers in the race to herd immunity against COVID-19.

By the end of the day nearly 49 per cent of all Canadians should have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, pushing slightly ahead of the U.S. at just over 48 per cent.

Canada is set to get one dose to more than half the population before the end of the long weekend, but remains far back of the pack in the full-vaccination race, with fewer than four per cent of Canadians fully immunized.

It is a marked turnaround for Canada, which just one month ago remained well behind the global leaders in overall vaccinations as Canadians looked with vaccine envy to places like the U.S., the United Kingdom, Israel and Chile.

Almost 18 million Canadians have received at least one dose, with an average of about 330,000 new people joining the vaccinated group daily over the last week.

Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at the University of Calgary who is tracking Canada’s immunization pace against the rest of the world, says with current vaccination rates Canada is on track to surpass the first-dose share of Chile next week, the United Kingdom in two weeks, and should pull even with Israel by mid-June.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says modelling suggests we need three-quarters of Canadians over 12 to get their first dose and one-fifth to have both doses before provinces can safely loosen outdoor public health restrictions this summer.

Canada should be able to hit those goals by mid-to-late June, says Tombe.

And he notes there are no signs Canada’s pace is going to slow any time soon.

“Canada is in this situation where our pace of vaccination is accelerating, past the point where it started to sharply decelerate in the United States,” says Tombe.

The United States’ vaccination program peaked around the third week of April, when just over one-third of the population had been vaccinated.

It is now giving out about half as many new doses each day as it was a month ago, and more than half of those are going to people for their second shots.

Canada is still focused on initial vaccinations, with nine in 10 new injections going to first doses.

Ontario hospitals call for cautious reopening as stay-at-home order nears end

Ontario hospitals are asking Premier Doug Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province.

A stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to be lifted on June 2.

In a letter to the premier, the Ontario Hospital Association says several factors should be considered in plans to ease restrictions.

The association says vaccination coverage and supply, disease incidence, and an understanding of infection sources are such factors.

The letter says the reopening plan should be evidence based and focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

It also says reopening plans must include equitable access for marginalized communities.

B.C. to roll out plans for vaccinating youth aged 12 to 17

British Columbia will roll out its plans today on how it will vaccinate thousands of children and youth in the province against COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan is joining a news conference today with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, where they are expected to announce the details.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has recently been approved for use in children aged 12 to 17.

Health officials said Wednesday that children in that age group can register in the online portal and more details on booking a shot would come today.

All adults in B.C. are also eligible to register and book to get vaccinated.

More than 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the province, including 135,246 that were second shots.

UBC researchers launching national vaccine registry and survey of pregnant, breastfeeding people

University of British Columbia researchers are launching a national COVID-19 vaccine registry and survey of pregnant and breastfeeding people.

Those who are pregnant or breastfeeding will be able to register for the study online and do not need to be vaccinated yet or plan to get the shot.

U-B-C obstetrics and gynecology professor Dr. Deborah Money says there’s an urgent need to monitor outcomes related to COVID-19 vaccines, since initial clinical trials excluded pregnant and breastfeeding people.

She says there’s reassuring data coming from the vaccine rollout in the U-S, while the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommend vaccination for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding.

Most students in Alberta to return to in-class learning on Tuesday

Most kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Alberta will be heading back to class on Tuesday after the long weekend.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says the only exception will be students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray.

They will learn from home for an extra week due to continued high COVID-19 case counts in the region.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says it’s safe for children to return to school.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as more Canadians receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, they can look forward to a summer of small outdoor gatherings such as barbecues, camping and picnics. She says in the fall, as more receive their second dose, Canadians can expect a return to indoor work, recreational activities and get-togethers. The Canadian Press

