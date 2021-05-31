COVID-19 news today: Eight Quebec regions downgraded from highest pandemic alert level

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on May 25, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Several Quebec regions are being downgraded from the highest pandemic alert level today, allowing restrictions to ease.

Premier Francois Legault announced last week that the COVID-19 situation had improved enough to allow eight different regions to move fully or partially from the red to the orange alert level.

Five regions, including Quebec City, will move completely to the orange level, which will allow gyms and restaurant dining rooms to reopen.

In the Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions, several municipalities will remain at the red alert level while the rest of the region moves to orange.

Montreal and Laval remain red zones, although the premier has said all regions are expected to be out of the province’s highest pandemic alert level by June 7 if all goes well.

The government eased restrictions to allow backyard gatherings across the province last week, and ended a nightly curfew that had been in place in many regions since January.

Canada to receive 2.9 million vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Canada is set to receive 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week thanks in large part to an increase in planned deliveries from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The two pharmaceutical companies had been delivering about 2 million shots per week through the month of May, but will increase that to 2.4 million doses per week starting on Monday.

The federal government says the other 500,000 shots due to arrive this week will come from Moderna, which will deliver the jabs in two separate shipments.

The first will arrive in the middle of the week while the second is due for delivery next weekend, with the doses set for distribution to provinces and territories next week.

The government is also expecting another 1 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June, though a detailed delivery schedule has not been confirmed.

The fate of more than 300,000 shots from Johnson and Johnson that were first delivered in April remains unclear as Health Canada continues reviewing their safety following concerns about possible tainting at a Baltimore production facility.

The arrival of more Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots comes after Health Canada’s Saturday decision to extend the expiry date of tens of thousands of AstraZeneca doses by one month. Many Canadians had been scrambling to get a second shot before the original best-by date of May 31.

The department stressed in a statement that the move was supported by ample scientific evidence.

News of the extension came as pharmacists and physicians in Ontario planned to work through the weekend to use up 45,000 shots expiring on May 31 and 10,000 more with a best-before date in June.

Any injections formerly set to expire on Monday can now be used until July 1, according to Health Canada’s new guidance.

Some provinces have paused their use of the vaccine over supply issues and concerns around a rare but deadly blood clotting disorder linked to the shots.

There were just over two dozen confirmed cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, also known as VITT, in Canada as of last Thursday, with another 14 under investigation.

Five people had died of the condition, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Ontario resumed the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses this past week, citing evidence that the likelihood of developing the condition is even lower after the follow-up shot than it is after the first injection.

As of Sunday night, provinces reported administering more than 23 million doses, with more than half the population having received at least one shot. Nearly 2 million Canadians, or about five per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Ontario to move to replace chief medical officer of health today

Open this photo in gallery Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, left, walks to the podium during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Nov. 25, 2020. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s government is set to table a motion today that would replace the province’s top public health doctor.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is moving to replace Dr. David Williams with Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore currently serves as the top doctor at the Kingston-area public health unit, and is expected to take over as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on June 26.

Williams had been slated to retire in September, but his last day has been pushed up by several months.

Elliott says Moore will start working with Williams on June 7 to ensure a smooth transition.

Also this week, the province is offering residents 80 and older the chance to get a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.

Auditor-General Karen Hogan says the Public Health Agency of Canada was not as prepared as it should have been for the pandemic. She says it ignored years of warnings that it was mismanaging a national emergency stockpile of medical supplies. The Canadian Press

