COVID-19 news today: Traffic resumes on highway at N.S.-N.B. border after RCMP makes arrests at blockade

A blockade along the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick protesting Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 travel restrictions has come down.

A Nova Scotia detachment of the RCMP says arrests were made as traffic began to flow again on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police warned that because traffic is heavy in the Amherst, N.S., area, drivers should remain vigilant and proceed with caution.

The blockade near the provincial border disrupted commerce and led to the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

Protesters stopped traffic between the two provinces after the Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that travellers from New Brunswick would need to self-isolate upon arrival.

Nova Scotia’s decision came one day before the province’s boundaries were to reopen to free travel from the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Unlike travellers from New Brunswick, people from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador wouldn’t have to self-isolate.

Fully vaccinated people in Manitoba promised more privileges as restrictions ease

As Manitoba lifts COVID-19 restrictions, people who are fully vaccinated are being promised more pandemic privileges.

But data entry delays have left some struggling to prove they got their shots, just as business operators get set to enforce the new rules.

Yesterday, public health officials said fully vaccinated people can eat a meal indoors at a restaurant with other fully vaccinated people they do not live with starting on Saturday.

The Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association says it will be looking for the province to come up with a co-ordinated plan on how the system will work.

The new rule is expected to be the first of many that will allow fully vaccinated Manitobans to take part in activities others cannot – including large-scale, outdoor professional sports or concerts – by using the government’s secure immunization card as proof.

Saskatchewan Roughriders say it will take years to recover from financial losses caused by pandemic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say it will take years for the club to recover from the financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughriders President Craig Reynolds says it has been the worst crisis they have seen, with a loss of $7.4-million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The team attributes the losses to the cancellation of the season and other pandemic related impacts, such as the closure of retail stores.

In 2020-21, sponsorships and government funding brought in 72 per cent of the team’s revenue.

Nearly 25% of B.C. adults are fully vaccinated, health officials say

Nearly a quarter of adults in B.C. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials say in a statement that 24.3 per cent of all adults and 22.7 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

They also say more than 77 per cent have their first.

British Columbia recorded 87 new cases yesterday and one new death from the virus.

The Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. Reuters

