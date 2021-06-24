COVID-19 news today: Traffic resumes on highway at N.S.-N.B. border after RCMP makes arrests at blockade

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 news today: Traffic resumes on highway at N.S.-N.B. border after RCMP makes arrests at blockade

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Protesters and police stand off on Highway 104, in Cumberland County, N.S., on June 23.

Riley Smith/The Canadian Press

A blockade along the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick protesting Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 travel restrictions has come down.

A Nova Scotia detachment of the RCMP says arrests were made as traffic began to flow again on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police warned that because traffic is heavy in the Amherst, N.S., area, drivers should remain vigilant and proceed with caution.

Story continues below advertisement

The blockade near the provincial border disrupted commerce and led to the cancellation of more than 100 medical appointments.

Protesters stopped traffic between the two provinces after the Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that travellers from New Brunswick would need to self-isolate upon arrival.

Nova Scotia’s decision came one day before the province’s boundaries were to reopen to free travel from the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Unlike travellers from New Brunswick, people from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador wouldn’t have to self-isolate.

Fully vaccinated people in Manitoba promised more privileges as restrictions ease

As Manitoba lifts COVID-19 restrictions, people who are fully vaccinated are being promised more pandemic privileges.

But data entry delays have left some struggling to prove they got their shots, just as business operators get set to enforce the new rules.

Yesterday, public health officials said fully vaccinated people can eat a meal indoors at a restaurant with other fully vaccinated people they do not live with starting on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association says it will be looking for the province to come up with a co-ordinated plan on how the system will work.

The new rule is expected to be the first of many that will allow fully vaccinated Manitobans to take part in activities others cannot – including large-scale, outdoor professional sports or concerts – by using the government’s secure immunization card as proof.

Saskatchewan Roughriders say it will take years to recover from financial losses caused by pandemic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say it will take years for the club to recover from the financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughriders President Craig Reynolds says it has been the worst crisis they have seen, with a loss of $7.4-million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The team attributes the losses to the cancellation of the season and other pandemic related impacts, such as the closure of retail stores.

In 2020-21, sponsorships and government funding brought in 72 per cent of the team’s revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 25% of B.C. adults are fully vaccinated, health officials say

Nearly a quarter of adults in B.C. are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials say in a statement that 24.3 per cent of all adults and 22.7 per cent of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

They also say more than 77 per cent have their first.

British Columbia recorded 87 new cases yesterday and one new death from the virus.

The Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies