COVID-19 news today: Ontario broadens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at some pharmacies to 18+

The Canadian Press
As of Saturday, younger Ontarians in some COVID-19 hot spots can now book vaccine appointments at pharmacies.

The province says 78 pharmacy locations in Toronto and Peel Region are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 and older.

In Durham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor and York Region, a total of 58 pharmacies are now offering the Moderna shot to anyone aged 18 and up.

The province quietly announced the expansion online, where vaccine-seekers can search by postal code to find local pharmacies administering shots.

People are advised to book online or to contact pharmacy sites directly about availability.

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, posted on Twitter Friday saying his organization was pleased with the pharmacy program expansion.

The province says it administered 138,125 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, for a total of 6,023,610.

Ontario is reporting 2,864 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Provincial data says 25 more people have died from the virus.

There are currently 1,832 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals. That number includes 851 patients in intensive care and 588 on ventilators. The day’s data is based on 47,817 completed tests.

Hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to tick downward in Quebec

Quebec is reporting 958 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths over the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say hospitalizations fell by 27 to 547, with 130 patients in intensive care, a decrease of nine.

The province says it administered just over 91,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a total of more than 4.1 million doses injected across the province so far.

Montreal reported the most new cases with 204; followed by Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 131; and Chaudière-Appalaches with 123 cases.

Slightly more than 40 per cent of Quebec’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Quebec bars and restaurants are planning to stage a symbolic reopening this afternoon, as owners call on the government to allow them to unlock their doors for patrons who have received at least one jab.

