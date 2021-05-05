COVID-19 news today: Ontario court expected to rule on vaccine-rollout discrimination suit

Open this photo in gallery Health care workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic in Mississauga on May 4, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

An Ontario court is expected to rule today on if the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory.

The constitutional challenge turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.

Those would include some people with disabilities, homebound seniors, residents of hot-spot neighbourhoods and the homeless.

Story continues below advertisement

David Daneshvar, of Toronto, launched the challenge in March.

His application wants the government to ensure public health units make equity central, and to give them necessary resources.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more doses of COVID-19 vaccines are coming soon from Pfizer-BioNTech. He says the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to help Ontario with their mobile vaccination teams. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.