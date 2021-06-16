COVID-19 news today: Ontario order limiting travel from Quebec and Manitoba expires

Ontario’s borders with Quebec and Manitoba fully reopen today.

A provincial order restricting interprovincial travel between those provinces expired at midnight.

The regulation was introduced in April as Ontario battled a third wave of COVID-19.

It applied to land and water borders.

Travel between the regions was limited to essential reasons such as health care, custody or compassionate grounds like attending a funeral.

It also allowed law enforcement to stop and question people about their reasons for entering Ontario.

Nova Scotia will join Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador in a joint opening made possible by steadily declining COVID-19 rates across the region. The move means travellers won't have to isolate for 14 days upon entering each province. The Canadian Press

