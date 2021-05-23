COVID-19 news today: Canadian troops lining up in droves to be vaccinated, with 85 per cent receiving one dose

Open this photo in gallery Military health care personnel are pictured on site at a mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 30, 2021. The Department of National Defence says Canadian military personnel are coming forward in droves to be vaccinated. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Department of National Defence says Canadian military personnel are coming forward in droves to be vaccinated, with more than 85 per cent of all troops receiving at least one dose.

That stands in contrast to an apparent rash of vaccine hesitancy in the United States military, where some reports have suggested as many as one-third of American troops have declined to get a shot.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the majority of unvaccinated Canadian service members are on leave or in remote locations with limited access, and have not declined to get jabbed.

Military personnel are being vaccinated faster than the rest of Canadians, with only half of the general population having received at least one dose.

Canadian Armed Forces members have been receiving shots through the military’s health care system rather than from the provinces or territories where they live.

But only about 5 per cent of military members have been fully vaccinated with two shots, a figure on par with the general population where just over 4 per cent are fully immunized.

Ontario reports 1,691 new cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths

An Indigo bookstore in downtown Toronto is shown open for curbside pickup only on May 21, 2021. The Ontario government has confirmed retail restrictions will continue well into June during the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 326 in Peel Region and 173 in York Region.

Sunday’s data is based on more than 31,200 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 1,041 people are in hospital, with 693 patients in intensive care and 480 on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered 140,330 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Saturday’s report, for a total of more than eight million doses.

The latest figures come as bookings for COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system open up for Ontarians aged 12 and up, a week ahead of schedule.

They can book through the provincial online portal, call centre and through pharmacies offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Am I eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine? The latest rules by province

The province says it made the change at the request of public health units.

Some public health units and pop-up clinics had already started vaccinating youngsters, but the move makes access more equitable across Ontario.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18.

Quebec reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

The Quebec government is reporting 477 new cases of COVID-19, as well as three new deaths linked to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations declined by three to 421, while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 103.

Health workers gave 83,871 vaccine doses on Saturday, for a total of 4,929,054 since the immunization effort got underway.

A health unit in Montreal has ordered extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after experiencing what a spokesman described as exceptional demand from teens and their families.

Carl Theriault of the Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal says that while appointment booking for youth aged 12 and up officially starts on Tuesday, officials at the walk-clinic at Bill-Durnam arena decided to begin accepting teens over the weekend.

He says the word quickly spread, and as of Sunday morning the lineup stretched around the block, with most of the demand coming from young people and their families.

He says the clinic ran out of doses by 9 a.m. but has ordered 500 extra for both Sunday and Monday.

