COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 1,794 new cases of COVID-19 as 190,000 vaccinations administered

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A maintenance worker prepares the finishing touches at BraeBen Golf Course in Mississauga, Ont., on May 21, 2021. Golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities can reopen across Ontario as of Saturday.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 1,794 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 20 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 416 of the most recent infections were identified in Toronto, 355 in Peel Region, 147 in Durham Region and 140 in York Region.

Saturday’s data is based on more than 34,000 completed tests.

The Ministry of Health says 1,207 people are in hospital, with 706 patients in intensive care and 504 on a ventilator.

Ontario says it administered 190,129 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s report, for a total of more than 7.9 million doses.

The latest figures come as Ontario loosens some rules around outdoor gatherings, re-opens many outdoor recreational facilities and permits limited in-person visits at long-term care homes starting Saturday.

Outdoor amenities like golf courses, skate parks and tennis courts can welcome patrons, but outdoor team sports and classes are still off-limits.

Long-term care residents can now also visit outdoors with friends and family in addition to their essential care-givers.

Amended government rules say residents can have up to two visitors at one time, noting children under the age of two don’t count toward the limit.

Visitors will not need to undergo a COVID-19 test to see their loved ones, but must wear masks and maintain physical distance during their outdoor visits.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

