COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 2,199 new cases, 30 more related deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A man walks with a face mask in Toronto on March 11, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 2,199 new COVID-19 cases today.

The province also says 30 more people have died from the virus.

The data is based on 33,142 tests administered over the past 24 hours.

There were 1,292 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals as of this morning, a decline of 254 from the day before.

The province says 714 of those patients were in intensive care and 509 were on ventilators.

The province’s vaccination drive also appeared to be shifting into a higher gear, with Health Minister Christine Elliott saying more than 139,000 shots were administered on Saturday alone for a total of more than seven million since the immunization effort got under way.

Quebec reports 716 COVID-19 cases, two deaths as province passes 4 million vaccine mark

Quebec is reporting 716 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province crosses the 4 million vaccine mark.

Officials also announced two additional deaths, both from the previous 24 hours.

Hospitalizations and intensive care numbers each declined by one to 508 and 119, respectively.

The stable case numbers come as the province added 90,196 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours and 2,234 from earlier to its grand total of 4,323,040 vaccines administered.

Health Minister Christian Dube highlighted the fact that the province has now administered more than 4 million shots, and thanked health workers and Quebecers in a Twitter message.

Currently, the government says 48.2 per cent of the province’s population has received at least one dose.

