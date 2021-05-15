 Skip to main content
COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 2,584 new COVID-19 cases, Quebec reports 760

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Downsview Arena in Toronto on May 14, 2021.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 24 new deaths linked to the virus. In Quebec, there are 760 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths, including two within the past 24 hours.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 689 new infections in Toronto, 584 in Peel Region and 252 in York Region. Other areas with high case counts include Durham Region with 157 today and Hamilton with 115.

There are 1,546 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals as of Saturday morning, including 714 in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.

Ontario administered 154,104 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, a number Elliott describes as a single-day high in the province.

Quebec’s Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by 21 to 509, while the number of patients in intensive care dipped by three to 120.

It says 98,567 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday, for a total of 4,230,520.

Quebec has reported 362,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11,032 deaths linked to the disease since the onset of the pandemic.

Ontario urged to allow outdoor recreation amid stay-at-home order, and not only for golfers

Ontario golfers have been pushing the province to reopen courses ordered closed while the province is under stay-at-home orders, but some observers say access to outdoor recreational facilities serving a wider population should be just as high on the agenda.

Doctors and recreational facility administrators say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive and local ways to get outside and exercise, so long as health care professionals deem it safe.

“Many of the people I care for live in dense apartment buildings, have small indoor spaces and don’t have the luxury of a backyard,” said Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist in Toronto.

“We need to really be thinking about how to keep these people physically and mentally healthy.”

Dr. Dosani and others hope the province will make any reopening of recreational opportunities equitable. As well as golf courses, basketball nets, skate parks and tennis courts have remained out of bounds for months.

