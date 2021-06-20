COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 318 new cases, 12 deaths

Open this photo in gallery People walk with face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, March 11, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 318 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 12 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 51 new cases in Waterloo, 49 in Peel Region, and 45 in Toronto.

She says there were also 26 new cases in Ottawa and 20 in Hamilton.

The Ministry of Health says 266 patients are in hospital with the virus – 333 in intensive care and 208 on a ventilator.

Today’s data is based on nearly 21,100 tests completed.

Elliott says 184,251 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s report, for a total of more than 12.5 million shots.

