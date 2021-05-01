COVID-19 news today: Nova Scotia reports 148 new cases, testing backlog complicates picture

Nova Scotia is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

There are 129 cases in the province’s Central Zone, 17 cases in the Eastern Zone and two cases in the Western Zone.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority lab is experiencing a backlog due to the volume of testing in the province, and Premier Iain Rankin says the large number of cases was expected as the lab catches up.

Story continues below advertisement

As of today, Nova Scotia has 713 active cases of COVID-19.

There are 30 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Ontario reports 3,369 daily coronavirus cases

Open this photo in gallery Angela Bedard, a nurse re-assigned to the Intensive Care Unit, stands in a doorway after helping to intubate a patient suffering from COVID-19 at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on April 28, 2021. COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Ontario is reporting 3,369 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,050 new cases in Toronto, 819 in Peel Region, 286 in York Region, 158 in Ottawa and 157 in Durham Region.

The province says 2,152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 900 are in intensive care and 637 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says 107,700 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday’s report for a total of 5,247,684 shots given in the province.

The daily numbers come hours after an independent commission released its report examining Ontario’s COVID-19 response in long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The scathing, 322-page report to the government called for an overhaul of the sector.

The report said the province was ill-prepared for the pandemic, despite lessons it should have learned from the SARS epidemic.

Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton issued a statement in response to the report, thanking the three commissioners for their efforts and pledging a thorough review of their findings.

She said many of the improvements called for in their report align with steps the government has already taken, asserting the situation in the province’s long-term care facilities has improved in recent months.

Nonetheless, she said, the harm to the province’s seniors is clear.

“There’s no question that residents and staff at long-term care homes and their families were disproportionally impacted by COVID-19,” Fullerton said in the statement. “As I said in my testimony to the commission, we cannot let their experience be in vain – and we won’t. We will continue to work with our partners across the sector to address the commission’s recommendations as we continue to build a safe and modern long-term care sector that respects the dignity of our seniors and the staff that care for them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec reports 1,101 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec is reporting 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, with one occurring in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities say the number of patients in hospital dropped by 14 to 578, with 159 people in intensive care, a drop of five.

The province administered 62,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and about 36.3 per cent of the population have now received a first dose.

The government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May and Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted today that for a second day, 200,000 appointments were booked for those between 50 and 59 years of age.

Authorities will open appointments to those 45 and older beginning Monday.

Quebec has now reported 350,874 infections and 10,933 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The province has 9,579 active cases.