COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 355 new cases of COVID-19, while 213,236 vaccine doses were given

Open this photo in gallery People wait for their COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic at Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre in Toronto on June 17, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 355 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 13 deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 58 new cases in Toronto, 54 in Waterloo and 45 in Peel Region.

She says there were also 23 new cases in Hamilton and 22 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

The Ministry of Health says 336 people are in hospital with the virus, with 335 patients in intensive care and 221 on a ventilator.

Saturday’s data is based on nearly 25,400 tests completed.

Elliott says 213,236 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday’s report, for a total of more than 12.3 million doses.

Quebec sees Pfizer delays as daily COVID-19 case count reported at 160

Quebec is reporting 160 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the virus, none of which occured in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations increased by three in the past 24 hours and now stand at 178, while the number of patients in intensive care is holding steady at 39.

The province says it administered 85,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, for a total of 7,249,641 ; about 70 per cent of Quebecers have received at least a first dose.

Quebec’s health ministry announced on Friday that walk-in clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine are on hold until June 24 due to a shipment delay.