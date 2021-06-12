 Skip to main content
COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 502 new COVID-19 cases

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A sign encouraging vaccination is seen at the doors of a pub as staff watch patrons arrive in Ottawa on the first day of Ontario's first phase of re-opening on June 11, 2021.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 502 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as well as 15 additional deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 89 of the new infections were recorded in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region, 51 in Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 31 in Durham Region.

She says the numbers come from nearly 24,100 tests completed since the last daily report.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial data show 447 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 422 in intensive care and 277 on ventilators.

The province says 195,032 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last day, for a total of 11,022,452 shots given so far.

Ontario entered the first stage of its economic reopening yesterday, allowing patio dining and outdoor fitness classes to resume, among other changes.

