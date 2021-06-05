 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
COVID-19 news today: Ontario reports 744 new daily cases with nearly 173,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots given

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Chairs and privacy cubicles are set up at the "Hockey Hub" mass vaccination centre in Brampton, Ont., on June 3, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 744 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths linked to the virus Saturday.

The number of new infections represents a slight decline from the 914 reported a day earlier.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 181 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel Region, 31 in Durham Region and 51 in the Waterloo region.

She says there are also 61 new cases in Hamilton and 48 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

The Ministry of Health says 625 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 516 patients in intensive care and 362 on a ventilator.

Saturday’s data is based on more than 27,800 completed tests.

Ontario says 172,855 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Friday’s report for a total of more than 9.8 million doses.

Quebec daily cases at 228, all seniors in private homes have received vaccine booster

Quebec is reporting 228 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and four more deaths attributed to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations declined by 24 in the past 24 hours and now stand at 283.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by three to 64.

The province says it administered 92,993 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, for a total of 6,001,080 since the launch of the immunization campaign.

About 64.5 per cent of Quebecers have received a first dose.

Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais issued a tweet Saturday saying all residents in private senior homes have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

