COVID-19 news today: Ford renews calls for tighter border controls to rein in COVID-19 variants

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on April 1, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is renewing his calls for tighter controls on domestic travellers and those who arrive through land crossings, saying Ottawa has yet to respond to his requests on these issues.

The premier has issued another letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arguing additional measures – such as quarantine requirements for travellers coming into Canada by land – are needing to curb the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

Trudeau said last week that he was willing to work with Ontario to further limit the number of people allowed to enter the province, but said Ford had yet to follow up on his earlier requests.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford, who has made few public appearances in recent weeks, is scheduled to make an announcement at noon alongside his health minister and the province’s top doctor.

Meanwhile, Ontarians aged 40 and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments across the province today.

The province is opening eligibility to the age cohort through its vaccine booking portal.

People in their 40s could previously take Oxford-AstraZeneca shots at pharmacies and they can now book at other clinics.

The province stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, citing risk of a rare but serious blood clot linked to the shot.

People with at-risk health conditions and more people who can’t work from home also became eligible to book shots this week.

The province is expecting millions of vaccines in the coming weeks and is aiming to get first shots to 65 per cent of adults by the end of May.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 60% of B.C. residents have received first dose of vaccine, health minister says

British Columbia’s health minister says more than 60 per cent of residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Adrian Dix says everyone who’s eligible should be registering to book an appointment for a shot.

He and provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry say the province is holding its remaining stock of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to use as second doses, as significantly more shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive this month.

B.C. recorded 600 new cases yesterday and one more death for a total of one-thousand 625 fatalities from COVID-19.

Manitoba votes to push through bill that gives workers paid leave to get vaccinated

Members of the Manitoba legislature have voted unanimously to push through legislation to encourage workers to get vaccinated.

Legislation that provides paid COVID-19 vaccination leave for workers introduced Tuesday by Finance Minister Scott Fielding was passed and received royal assent yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill entitles employees in Manitoba to up to three hours of paid leave to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It also expands job protection for an employee who is temporarily unable to work due to circumstances related to COVID-19 or who suffers from side-effects after receiving a vaccine.

Emergency rooms in three rural Alberta communities affected by doctor shortages

Emergency rooms in three rural Alberta communities have or are being affected this week by a shortage of doctors due to COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says the Elk Point Healthcare Centre emergency department will be without on-site physician coverage for 24 hours starting this morning.

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre emergency department was without physician coverage overnight.

And the Fairview Health Complex emergency department was without a physician overnight Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says they weren’t able to find doctors to cover the shifts because a number of physicians have been affected by the virus.

Saskatchewan pharmacies experiencing brief delay in vaccine shipments after mistake by government

Saskatchewan pharmacies are experiencing a brief delay in their COVID-19 vaccination shipments following a mistake by the provincial government.

Pharmacies were told to expect a shipment yesterday but the vaccines are now to arrive today.

Health Minister Paul Merriman apologized to pharmacists, saying they have been very good at getting themselves ready to vaccinate people.

He says the province is learning from the scheduling hiccup and will ensure it does not happen again.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada will make sure those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can get a second dose of the same vaccine. However, she says the country is looking at whether COVID-19 vaccines can be mixed. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.