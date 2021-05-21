 Skip to main content
COVID-19 news today: Ontario’s top doctor to provide update on status of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, on March 15, 2021.

Christophe Ena/The Associated Press

Ontario’s top doctor will provide an update on the status of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

Several provinces have stopped giving the shot because of concerns about rare, fatal blood clots.

Ontario has paused use of the vaccine but still has tens of thousands of doses in storage.

Health authorities are trying to decide whether to resume using the AstraZeneca shot or if a different vaccine should be substituted for second doses.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, will be joined at today’s update by Dr. Dirk Huyer, the co-ordinator of the provincial outbreak response.

More than 7.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, with formulations from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

Canada supports Rome Declaration to fight COVID-19 globally, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada supports the Rome Declaration to fight COVID-19 globally.

Trudeau made the remarks this morning at the Global Health Summit, co-hosted by the European Union and Italy.

The declaration is a series of commitments to ensure access to vaccines, expand drug-manufacturing capacity and invest in health systems.

Trudeau noted that Canada has already contributed $1.3-billion to the World Health Organization’s access to COVID-19 tools accelerator.

Medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador have been volunteering in Ontario hospitals to help deal with high numbers of severely ill COVID-19 patients. One doctor and two nurses say they feel conflicted about returning home at the end of their postings.

