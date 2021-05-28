 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

COVID-19 news today: Quebec restaurant patios to reopen as curfew lifts and backyard gatherings permitted

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ludovic Beaupre prepares his terrace for reopening, in Montreal, on May 27, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s curfew – in place since Jan. 9 – will be lifted this evening as the province begins relaxing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew was originally set at 8 p.m. and more recently had been moved to 9:30 p.m., with violators subject to fines starting at $1,000 plus $550 in additional fees.

Restaurant patios across the province will also be permitted to reopen today after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1.

Some patio restrictions will remain, and in regions under the province’s two highest alert levels, groups will be limited to occupants of a single residence, or two adults with their minor children.

The new regulations will also allow outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property, and large venues will be able to host up to 2,500 people, though they will have to be divided into sections of 250 people with separate entrances and washrooms.

The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months.

Military to arrive in Manitoba to help support province in fight against COVID-19

A four-week military mission starts today in Manitoba where the third wave of COVID-19 has overwhelmed hospitals.

Strict public health orders have been extended to try to ease the virus’ grip on the province.

Manitoba’s intensive-care units are so full that 26 critical patients have been transferred to Ontario for treatment in the last 10 days.

Saskatchewan is expected to start taking some patients as well.

Ontario officials to provide update on province’s vaccine rollout

Officials in Ontario will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout today.

Task force member Dirk Huyer says the group has been carefully working on its plan for second doses.

Ontario is currently administering COVID-19 shots four months apart with some exceptions for people with specific health conditions and other groups.

Huyer says the second-dose plan will consider clinical reasons for shortening the interval between doses, supply and allocations across the province.

The top doctor for York Region says he’s already heard that the province plans to shorten the interval between doses for those aged 80 and older.

Dr. Karim Kurji says the health unit is working through the logistics of making the change.

Fan Expo Canada to hold ‘limited edition event’ in Toronto this fall

An annual convention celebrating pop culture is now set to go ahead in Toronto this fall, but on a smaller scale.

Fan Expo Canada plans to hold what it calls a “limited edition event,” with just 25-thousand tickets available.

It says the event will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in late October, a couple months later than its regularly scheduled time.

Large gatherings are currently banned in Ontario due to COVID-19, and it’s not clear when that ban will be lifted.

New Brunswick unveils plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by Aug. 2

New Brunswick has unveiled a plan to have all of its COVID-19 restrictions lifted by August 2.

Provincial Health Minister Dorothy Shephard made the announcement yesterday for the three stage plan.

She says it could be altered if the province falls short of its vaccination targets or there is a sharp rise in hospitalizations linked to the virus.

Shephard said the first stage of loosening pandemic rules could start as early as June 7, so long as 75 per cent of New Brunswickers – aged 12 and over – have received their first dose of vaccine.

Auditor-General Karen Hogan says the Public Health Agency of Canada was not as prepared as it should have been for the pandemic. She says it ignored years of warnings that it was mismanaging a national emergency stockpile of medical supplies. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

