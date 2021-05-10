COVID-19 news today: Quebec tightens restrictions in Estrie region; COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they walk through the Atwater Market in Montreal on May 8, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Tighter restrictions are now in effect in Quebec’s Estrie region as it moved from the orange to red alert level due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The new designation under the province’s pandemic response plan means restaurants and gyms must close, and places of worship will cap capacity at 25 people in the region that lies east of Montreal.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Estrie surged last week even as they remained stable in much of the rest of the province.

The Greater Quebec City region and some parts of the Outaouais are also returning to the red alert level after several weeks of strict emergency lockdown measures that included the closure of schools and non-essential businesses and an 8 p.m. nightly curfew.

Quebecers age 30 and up are now eligible to book vaccine appointments as the province continues to gradually expand its rollout.

The provincial government says all Quebec adults who want to will be able to book a vaccine appointment by the end of the week.

