COVID-19 news today: Report estimates nearly 66% of businesses have seen rise in cyberattacks since remote work enabled

A new report estimates nearly two-thirds of businesses globally, including 63 per cent in Canada, have seen an increase in targeted cyberattacks since they switched to widespread remote work.

The report from U.S. –based Proofpoint is based on a first-quarter survey of 1,400 chief information security officers at mid-sized and large businesses in 14 countries, including Canada.

More than half (51 per cent) the Canadian information security officers said that human error is the biggest vulnerability because most cyberattacks involve some type of interaction with people.

Proofpoint spokeswoman Lucia Milica says there are more ways for criminals to target remote workers who are outside the organization’s security perimeter.

She says Canadian respondents mainly cited as problems the use of unauthorized devices or software, as well as weak passwords.

E-mail fraud was the biggest problem identified by the Canadian respondents, and one of the top three vulnerabilities in 12 of the countries studied.

British Columbia extends provincial state of emergency

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a news conference in Vancouver, on Oct. 25, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

B.C. has once again extended a provincial state of emergency allowing it to use health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan says the extension until May 25 is necessary as the vaccine rollout speeds up to put the pandemic “behind us.”

The original state of emergency declaration was made on March 18th, 2020, the day after provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency.

Since then, the province has used legal means to issue multiple orders, including on the wearing of masks, limiting gatherings and preventing travel outside of three main health regions.

Alberta cabinet minister apologizes for accusing Trudeau Liberals of rooting for COVID-19 to buckle province’s health system

Alberta’s justice minister says he was wrong to accuse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, Alberta’s Opposition NDP, and the media of rooting for COVID-19 to buckle the province’s health system.

Last night Kaycee Madu apologized on Twitter, saying he believes all Canadians want the pandemic to end.

His remarks came after Madu’s spokesman told reporters that the minister was standing by his earlier comments and he would not apologize.

Trudeau says his government is doing everything it can to end the pandemic and that Canadians don’t want political finger-pointing right now.

Saskatchewan plans to have second vaccine doses available to everyone by middle of July

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government plans to have second doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone in the province by some time in the middle of July.

So far about 40 per cent of Canadians are vaccinated with at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Saskatchewan is running ahead of national numbers, with about 50 per cent of adults having already received their first dose.

Moe says the province expects to start administering second doses later this month.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo explained the different roles played by Health Canada, which authorizes vaccines for use after determining they are safe and effective, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which recommends how they should be used. He says provinces and territories then make their own choices about how to roll out vaccines based on individual circumstances. The Canadian Press

