COVID-19 news today: Stay-at-home order ends in Ontario, but most other public health restrictions remain

Open this photo in gallery People walk past businesses on Spadina Avenue, in Toronto, on May 13, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s stay-at-home order lifts today, but most other public health measures are staying in place.

The order enacted in April asked residents to only leave home for reasons deemed essential like exercise, grocery shopping or seeking health care.

As of today, that rule is no longer in effect.

But other measures like the five-person limit on outdoor gatherings and restrictions on in-person retail and other businesses remain.

The province is aiming to start reopening the economy later this month with looser rules on businesses and outdoor activities.

Officials say the pandemic situation is improving but it’s not time to lift restrictions.

500 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend Game 1 between Jets, Canadiens

As many as 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers will be in the stands when the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens tonight for the first game of the NHL’s northern division playoffs.

True North Sports and Entertainment says masks must be worn throughout the game and concession stands will be closed.

It asked interested health-care workers to reply to an e-mail if they want to attend the game, and that 500 fans would be chosen by lottery by noon today.

Premier Brian Pallister says he’s not worried about the spread of COVID-19 at the game, despite current public health orders that ban such gatherings.

Saskatchewan looks to lift mandatory mask order by July 11

Saskatchewan residents could be unmasked by July 11.

The provincial government has set vaccination targets required to prompt the removal of COVID-19 public health measures such as mandatory masking and limits on gathering sizes.

Premier Scott Moe says mandatory masking and limits on the size of gatherings will be removed three weeks after 70 per cent of everyone in the province aged 12 and over has received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

That is providing at least three weeks have passed since the beginning of Step Two of the government’s reopening plan.

Manitoba health officials have announced residents who got the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can now get a second dose of a different vaccine. The province says it has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as a second dose option. The Canadian Press

