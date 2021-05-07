COVID-19 news today: Toronto adds thousands more vaccination appointments at two clinics

Open this photo in gallery A Toronto firefighter helps people with their vaccine screening and consent forms at the Malvern Community and Recreation Centre, on April 5, 2021. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Toronto says it has added thousands more vaccination appointments for next week at two of its clinics.

The city says more than 24-hundred spots have been made available at the Malvern community centre between next Monday and Wednesday.

The clinic was initially supposed to suspend its operations during that time so the centre could undergo infrastructure work, but the city says a solution has been found and the clinic can stay open.

Another thousand have been added on Tuesday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

All educational settings in Toronto ordered to limit in-person attendance beginning Monday

All educational settings – not just schools – in Toronto are being ordered to limit in-person attendance starting Monday.

Toronto Public Health has issued a new order it says is meant to supplement the provincially mandated school closures.

It says the provincial order only applies to institutions designated as schools or private schools under the Education Act, and doesn’t bar kids from attending for purposes other than going to class.

The agency says its new rule is aimed at education providers, so parents and kids can’t be charged with breaking it, though they’re encouraged to comply.

Canadians prepare for muted Mother’s Day celebrations for second year in a row

Many Canadians are set to miss out on Mother’s Day hugs for a second year in a row.

Public officials say it’s unsafe to host holiday gatherings this weekend, even as COVID-19 vaccinations seem to open opportunities to celebrate.

The director of public health emergencies in the hot zone of Peel Region, west of Toronto, says she appreciates the heartache many families must feel after more than a year apart.

But Doctor Nazia Peer says ill-advised get-togethers are risky.

Last spring, Ontario’s health minister partly blamed improper Mother’s Day gatherings for driving up COVID-19 cases in the province.

Peer says there’s concern that the Mother’s Day fallout could be even worse this year because of more contagious COVID-19 variants.

She says vaccines offer hope but warns that having just one dose of the two-dose series doesn’t justify in-person celebrations on Sunday.

Peer says the best gift you can give mom is to follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo explained the different roles played by Health Canada, which authorizes vaccines for use after determining they are safe and effective, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which recommends how they should be used. He says provinces and territories then make their own choices about how to roll out vaccines based on individual circumstances. The Canadian Press

