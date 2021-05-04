COVID-19 news today: Toronto police laid more than 220 charges related to alleged breaches of emergency orders last weekend

Toronto police say they laid just over 220 charges related to alleged breaches of the provincial emergency orders over the last weekend.

The force’s interim chief provided an update on the enforcement efforts in a tweet Monday night.

James Ramer says the charges include criminal ones, but gave no further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Last Friday, police said they had laid 230 charges related to the pandemic rules in about a week.

They said enforcement is focusing largely on big indoor events held in short-term rentals as well as shuttered bars and restaurants.

Police said more gatherings are being reported in the downtown area, but officers are responding to calls across the city

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.